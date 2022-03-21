Players Championship: Jim Williams beats Ricky Evans to win first PDC title at Barnsley Metrodome

Jim Williams secured his first ever PDC title at the Barnsley Metrodome

Welshman Jim Williams beat Ricky Evans 8-6 to win Players Championship 6 and secure his first PDC title at the Barnsley Metrodome on Sunday.

A nervy final between two players both hunting a maiden PDC title saw Evans break throw with a stunning 128 finish to level at 6-6, only for Williams to reply with a 12-dart leg to move to within one of victory.

Nerves seemed to be getting the better of both in the decisive leg, with Williams eventually pinning double one with his eighth match dart.

The victory sees Williams collect his first ProTour title in just six events as a PDC Tour Card holder, having joined the professional circuit earlier this year.

"I didn't feel any nerves all day until the last match darts," said the Welshman.

"It wasn't a great way to win it but it is a good feeling. It's a very long day and I haven't played that much in the last three years really so I had to battle through."

"To win it is great and hopefully now I feel like I belong and can kick on from here."

Williams started his run to the title with a 6-0 whitewash of Peter Hudson before seeing off Kevin Burness and Andrew Gilding.

He then beat Scott Williams, Premier League star Michael Smith and came through an intense affair against Martin Schindler, winning 7-5 to reach his first PDC final.

Evans, playing in his fifth PDC final, battled past Chris Dobey, John O'Shea, Jason Lowe and Mensur Suljovic to reach the last 16.

He then saw off Germany's Gabriel Clemens before defying a nine-darter from Danny Noppert in the semi-finals to set up the showdown with Williams for the title.

UK Open Champion Noppert's nine-darter was the third of the weekend, with Josh Rock and Joe Cullen hitting perfection in Players Championship 5.

Players Championship 6

Sunday March 20

Last 16

Josh Rock 6-3 Martijn Kleermaker

Martin Schindler 6-5 Callan Rydz

Jim Williams 6-5 Scott Williams

Michael Smith 6-2 Jonny Clayton

Ian White 6-5 Cameron Menzies

Danny Noppert 6-5 Adrian Lewis

Ricky Evans 6-5 Mensur Suljovic

Gabriel Clemens 6-0 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Quarter-Finals

Martin Schindler 6-1 Josh Rock

Jim Williams 6-3 Michael Smith

Danny Noppert 6-4 Ian White

Ricky Evans 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Semi-Finals

Jim Williams 7-5 Martin Schindler

Ricky Evans 7-4 Danny Noppert

Final

Jim Williams 8-6 Ricky Evans