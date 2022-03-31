Premier League darts: Gerwyn Price to play with fractured bone in throwing hand; postpones boxing debut

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best checkouts from Night Seven of Premier League Darts action in Rotterdam. Watch the best checkouts from Night Seven of Premier League Darts action in Rotterdam.

Gerwyn Price will compete in Thursday's Cazoo Premier League in Birmingham, despite confirmation of a fractured bone in his throwing hand.

The world No 2 suffered a hand injury earlier in March following the Cazoo UK Open, and after initially missing the Premier League night in Brighton has returned to competition since.

Despite the pain in his throwing hand, Price reached a Premier League semi-final in Nottingham a fortnight ago and won a Players Championship in Germany last weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Night 7 of the Premier League Darts in Rotterdam as Joe Cullen ruined Michael van Gerwen’s homecoming to claim his first win of the season. The best of the action from Night 7 of the Premier League Darts in Rotterdam as Joe Cullen ruined Michael van Gerwen’s homecoming to claim his first win of the season.

Further hospital checks have revealed a small fracture to a bone in the hand and he will wear a supportive splint in the coming weeks whilst the injury heals, although Price will remove the splint whilst competing.

"I was still in discomfort with my hand so I went back to the hospital and the X-ray showed a small fracture," said Price. "The usual course of action would be to be put in plaster for four weeks, but with the Premier League and other events, that's not something I wanted.

"I'll be wearing the splint now other than when I'm playing darts, and making sure that I rest the hand enough when I'm not to allow it to heal properly. I've shown that I can still play good darts despite the injury and I'll be trying my hardest to get the win in Birmingham on Thursday."

Live Premier League Darts Live on

Price will line up against Joe Cullen in Thursday's action at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, with Michael van Gerwen facing James Wade, Peter Wright taking on Gary Anderson and Jonny Clayton playing Michael Smith.

Price delays boxing debut

Price's injury means that his planned charity boxing fight, which had been planned for April 9, will now be postponed to May 13.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price says things are getting a bit serious since accepting an invitation to get in the ring with an ex-pro for charity. Gerwyn Price says things are getting a bit serious since accepting an invitation to get in the ring with an ex-pro for charity.

The bout against Rhys "Cool Fly & Flashy" Evans has been planned as part of a fundraising night in aid of Cancer Research Wales, St David's Hospice Care and the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

Price admitted he will need to lose weight for the fight that falls in between two rounds of Premier League Darts action, writing in an Instagram post after the initial fight announcement: "Need to drop 10kg for this."

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. We're back for more Premier League action from Utilita Arena Birmingham on Thursday, March 31 from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.