Premier League Darts: Michael Smith faces World Championship rematch with Peter Wright in search for first victory

Michael Smith faces Peter Wright in the opening quarter-final of Premier League Darts Night 9 in Leeds

Michael Smith will be looking for his first Premier League victory of the year in Leeds on Thursday, with the tough test of Peter Wright in the opening quarter-final initially standing in his way.

Wright secured a 7-5 victory over Smith in the World Championship final in January, the Scot securing his second title and leaving Smith to come to terms with his second loss in the final.

The last time the two faced off was in the opening round of the Premier League in Cardiff, with the world No 1 defeating the St Helens native 6-3.

As one of only two players left who have not won a night of the Premier League, 'Bully Boy' will certainly be looking to make his mark against Wright as he looks to move from the bottom end of the table, with only Gary Anderson sitting on fewer points.

Smith has not performed badly in this year's competition, having already reached two finals against Anderson and Michael van Gerwen, but he is still struggling to get over the finishing line, having suffered defeat in 10 finals in all competitions to date.

Heading into Night 9 in Leeds, he will be hoping his losing streak does not continue.

James Wade, the only other player to have not won a Premier League night, came close to making himself the seventh winner this term, but a masterclass from Jonny Clayton in the final last week gave the Welshman a 6-1 victory and left Wade stunned in Birmingham.

He now faces Gerwyn Price, who is still playing with a fractured bone in his hand, as he looks to make Leeds the place where he can get a win next to his name.

Clayton will take on Joe Cullen, who prevailed on Night 7, with Anderson up against an in-form van Gerwen.

Night 9, April 7 - First Direct Arena, Leeds