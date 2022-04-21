Premier League Darts: Jonny Clayton beats Gary Anderson, Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen to win in Aberdeen

Jonny Clayton edged Michael van Gerwen to win Night 11 of the Premier League in Aberdeen

Reigning Premier League champion Jonny Clayton claimed his third weekly title by defeating Gary Anderson, Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen to lay down a marker in Aberdeen.

'The Ferret' made it a miserable night for the Scots as he defeated both Anderson and Wright en route to the final where he survived a match dart before making it a hat-trick of night wins with a rip-roaring victory over Van Gerwen.

Clayton battled back from 4-2 down to defeat the Dutchman 6-5 with a 103 average to leapfrog the Dutchman at the top of the Premier League standings.

Premier League - Night 11 in Aberdeen Results Quarter-finals Jonny Clayton 6-2 Gary Anderson Peter Wright 6-5 Joe Cullen James Wade 6-5 Michael Smith Gerwyn Price 3-6 Michael van Gerwen Semi-finals Jonny Clayton 6-5 Peter Wright James Wade 3-6 Michael van Gerwen Final Jonny Clayton 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

"By Night 16 I don't care where I am as long as I'm in the top four," said Clayton, who backed up his previous successes in Liverpool and Birmingham.

"The crowd were on my back all night as you'd expect with playing two Scottish guys but I got on with it.

"I did my job in the last leg and pulled through to win it. To beat Michael puts a smile on my face.

"Every time Michael and I play it's a good game. There have been a lot of times when I've stood behind Michael and lost 6-0 or 6-1 but you pick little things up off him to improve your game."

Clayton started the evening with a clinical 6-2 success against home favourite Anderson, leaving 'The Flying Scotsman' rooted firmly to the bottom of the table.

He then took on Wright for a place in the final after 'Snakebite' delighted the Scottish crowd with a tense 6-5 victory over Joe Cullen.

But Clayton ended Wright's hopes of victory in Scotland with a stunning 6-5 win to reach his fourth Premier League final.

Van Gerwen came from 3-2 down to defeat Gerwyn Price 6-3 with a 106 average, denting the Welshman's hopes of reaching the play-offs, before defeating James Wade by the same score in a scrappy contest, to tee up a final showdown with Clayton.

Wade was looking for back-to-back night wins as he came through a deciding leg on throw to pinch a narrow 6-5 victory over Michael Smith, whose Premier League woes continued.

Night 12 in Dublin: Thursday, April 28 Quarter-Finals James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price vs Joe Cullen Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson Jonny Clayton vs Peter Wright

The Premier League roadshow heads to Dublin's 3Arena next Thursday, as Clayton takes on Wright in a key match in the Play-Off race.

The night's other quarter-finals will see Wade face Van Gerwen, while Price takes on Cullen and Smith plays Anderson.