Premier League Darts: James Wade beats Jonny Clayton, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price to win in Dublin

James Wade became the third player to get multiple Premier League Darts victories, defeating Jonny Clayton, Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen in Dublin.

It was clear that Wade was in a winning mindset at Night 12, as he secured a triumphant 6-1 semi-final victory over Price after holding out for a final-leg victory against Van Gerwen in the opening quarter-final, setting himself up for a final match-up with Clayton.

Wade found his way back from 5-3 down against the Welshman, taking it to a final-leg decider with a brilliant 118 checkout.

He then managed to check out on D4 as both finalists missed their chances at match-winning darts.

Premier League Darts Nigh 12- Results Quarter Finals James Wade 6-5 Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price 6-3 Joe Cullen Michael Smith 6-2 Gary Anderson Jonny Clayton 6-3 Peter Wright Semi Finals James Wade 6-1 Gerwyn Price Michael Smith 4-6 Jonny Clayton Final James Wade 6-5 Jonny Clayton

"I am so happy," said Wade.

"It is up there with performances and I am so lucky to be involved in it still so I am very happy.

"Statistically by a country mile it was the best performance.

"But I have been involved in other games where you are right up against it."

After a semi-final display to remember, the Night 12 champion wasn't fully aware of how well he played.

He said: "When I walked away I thought I got so lucky but when people relayed the statistics I was like 'wow'.

"I don't think you will ever stop learning.

"I have learnt a lot from the games and the day you stop trying is the day you stop moving forward.

"I am not here to make the numbers up. I am fighting against great darts players and legends of the game but I still think I can finish top."

Wade had a tense opening quarter-final against the Green Machine, Van Gerwen, with both finding some brilliant darts.

However, it was clear that Wade was in fine form as he managed to eliminate Van Gerwen in the 180-filled encounter, leaving the Dutchman without points in Dublin for the first time.

He then backed his quarter-final performance up with a 6-1 victory over Price in which he averaged an outstanding 114, his highest ever televised average.

Fellow finalist Clayton started his night in Dublin with a clinical 6-3 win against world champion Peter Wright, who couldn't match the Ferret's darts despite a lovely 141 check out early in the match.

Clayton had a big task against Michael Smith, who was on a hunt for some desperately needed points after seeing off Gary Anderson 6-2 in his bottom-of-the-table quarter-final.

Despite averaging 104, Smith couldn't hold on against a Clayton fightback from 4-1 down, with two breaks of throw securing the Welshman his ninth semi-final victory of the tournament.

Night 13 in Glasgow: Thursday, May 5 Quarter Finals Peter Wright v Gary Anderson Jonny Clayton- James Wade Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen v Joe Cullen

Smith's wait for a victory continues as the chances of a Play Off place look slim.

Next week, Premier League Darts heads to the OVO Arena in Glasgow, where Wright faces Anderson, Clayton is against Wade, Price faces off against Smith and Van Gerwen takes on Joe Cullen.

We're back for more Premier League action from the OVO Arena in Glasgow on Thursday, May 5 - live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Action from 7pm.