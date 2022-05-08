PDC European Tour: Michael van Gerwen defeats Dimitri Van den Bergh in European Darts Open final

Michael van Gerwen won the European Darts Open in Germany

Michael van Gerwen collected a third PDC European Tour title of 2022 with a superb 8-5 win over Dimitri Van den Bergh in Sunday's Interwetten European Darts Open final in Leverkusen.

The three-time world champion, who had already been victorious in Hildesheim and Graz this year, collected his 35th European Tour success in style.

Van Gerwen saw off Daryl Gurney on Saturday and overcame Cazoo Premier League rival Jonny Clayton in the third round to begin a superb day at the Ostermann-Arena, before coming through a final-leg decider to defeat Dirk van Duijvenbode in the quarter-finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Night 13 of the Premier League Darts in Glasgow as Jonny Clayton secured a fourth victory in six finals, securing his place for Play-Offs Night in Berlin The best of the action from Night 13 of the Premier League Darts in Glasgow as Jonny Clayton secured a fourth victory in six finals, securing his place for Play-Offs Night in Berlin

The 33-year-old gained revenge over Luke Humphries in the semi-finals for a defeat in the recent German Darts Grand Prix, averaging over 105 in a 7-2 win, before denying Van den Bergh a first European Tour title and scooping the £25,000 top prize.

"It was really hard and I'm glad I won," said Van Gerwen, who averaged 102.49 in the final. "Dimitri is a phenomenal player, he always pushes me and he's a good player and a good guy. Sometimes he's a bit naive but I like him, and I think he's good for darts.

Sunday's results Quarter Finals Luke Humphries 6-3 Nathan Aspinall Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Josh Rock James Wade 6-5 Ryan Searle Semi Finals Michael van Gerwen 7-2 Luke Humphries Dimitri Van den Bergh W/O James Wade Final Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Dimitri Van den Bergh

"The crowd today were phenomenal and I can't wish for anything more. It's always amazing in Leverkusen."

An exciting final began as Van den Bergh broke with a 13-darter, but Van Gerwen replied in kind to level and also added an 11-darter as he moved 3-1 up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Webster believes that despite his poor Premier League season so far, Michael van Gerwen's 'winning appetite' will help him get past last season's champion Jonny Clayton Mark Webster believes that despite his poor Premier League season so far, Michael van Gerwen's 'winning appetite' will help him get past last season's champion Jonny Clayton

Van den Bergh hit back to level at three-all and responded to a superb 164 checkout from Van Gerwen to take out 80 in leg eight. Van Gerwen, though, found another gear to pull clear, hitting six perfect darts in a 12-darter in leg nine and then finding double four to move 6-4 up.

Three missed doubles allowed Van den Bergh in to win leg 11, but the Belgian then paid for missing two darts to level the tie as Van Gerwen posted double ten to restore his two-leg lead and double eight to seal a third successive Leverkusen victory.

Live Premier League Darts Live on

Van den Bergh had been given a bye into his first European Tour final after James Wade withdrew ahead of their semi-final through illness. Wade had produced some superb form throughout the weekend, and defeated Jose de Sousa and Ryan Searle on Sunday.

What next for Van Gerwen?

The Dutchman is back in Premier League action on Thursday night in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports, where he faces reigning world champion Peter "Snakebite" Wright at the Utilita Arena.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of the best checkouts in a thrilling night of Premier League Darts from Glasgow Take a look at some of the best checkouts in a thrilling night of Premier League Darts from Glasgow

Van Gerwen currently sits second in the standings after winning three events in this year's competition, in Exeter, Brighton and Leeds, with Jonny Clayton in top spot after winning four nights.

Clayton faces Michael Smith and Gary Anderson takes on Gerwyn Price, while Wade will look to overcome illness in time to face Joe Cullen in the other match of the evening.

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. We're back for more Premier League action from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.