Ted Hankey: Former BDO world darts champion jailed for two years for sexual assault

Ted Hankey was the BDO world champion in 2000 and 2009

Ted Hankey, the former BDO world darts champion, has been jailed for two years for a sexual assault caught on camera.

Hankey, 54, pinned the young woman down and, with an "air of entitlement", sexually assaulted his victim, Chester Crown Court heard.

Jailing him, Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, said Hankey would have "denied it to the bitter end" if the attack had not been caught on film.

The footage was played to the judge after the courtroom had been cleared of public and press.

Hankey, of Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the single count of sexual assault on September 10 last year in Crewe.

The darts player, whose nickname is The Count, was the BDO world champion in 2000 and 2009.