Premier League Darts: Peter Wright and Joe Cullen face off for final Play-Off spot in Newcastle

Peter Wright and Joe Cullen face off in a Premier League Play-Off decider in Newcastle on Thursday night

Peter Wright and Joe Cullen face off in a winner-takes-all clash to determine who gets the fourth and final Play-Off spot as the league stage of the 2022 Cazoo Premier League comes to a conclusion in Newcastle on Thursday night.

Wright and Cullen are tied on 22 points, with the latter edging out the world No 1 in fourth spot based on having a superior leg difference. But, the winner of their quarter-final meeting in Newcastle is assured the final place at next month's Play-Offs in Berlin.

Cullen, who won the night last week at the O2 in London - his second night win of the season - will have the advantage of the throw against the reigning world champion as the pair take to the stage as the second game of the evening.

Jonny Clayton, who is guaranteed to top this year's table thanks to an unassailable six-point lead, is first up on the oche, facing last-placed Gary Anderson.

Following Wright and Cullen's crunch clash, Michael van Gerwen - who is guaranteed a second-placed finish - will meet Michael Smith in his last league game, while to complete the quarter-final slate James Wade takes on Gerwyn Price.

2022 Premier League Darts table Position Player Points Night Wins Match Win-Loss Leg Difference 1) Jonny Clayton 37 4 22-11 +28 2) Michael van Gerwen 31 3 19-12 +43 3) James Wade 25 2 15-12 0 4) Joe Cullen 22 2 13-13 +7 5) Peter Wright 22 1 12-14 -13 6) Gerwyn Price 18 2 10-12 -11 7) Michael Smith 16 0 9-15 -12 8) Gary Anderson 9 1 5-13 -24

Wade is already assured of a Play-Off place, but he needs to reach the final in Newcastle to claim a third-placed finish, otherwise the winner of Wright vs Cullen could leapfrog him in the table depending on how their night progresses.

Five points are awarded for a night win, three points to the runner-up and two points for the two semi-finalists.

2022 Premier League

Night 16 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Quarter-Finals

Jonny Clayton vs Gary Anderson

Joe Cullen vs Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith

James Wade vs Gerwyn Price

Semi-Finals

Clayton/Anderson vs Cullen/Wright

Van Gerwen/Smith vs Wade/Price