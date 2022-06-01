World Cup of Darts pairings confirmed with Peter Wright and John Henderson defending their 2021 title

Peter Wright and John Henderson will be looking to go back to back at this year's World Cup of Darts (Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)

The 32 two-player pairings for the 2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts have been confirmed ahead of June's tournament in Germany.

Taking place at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt from June 16-19, the 12th staging of the World Cup will see two-player teams representing their countries across four days in a combination of Doubles and Singles matches.

While many nations had already confirmed their two-player line-ups through various qualification events and criteria, nations whose players qualify via the PDC Order of Merit saw their line-ups confirmed on Monday.

The 2021 event saw Peter Wright and John Henderson claim a second World Cup crown for Scotland, with the duo set to defend their title this summer.

Whilst Scotland are sticking with what they know, four-time champions England and Netherlands will both be represented by new-look pairings.

Michael Smith and James Wade will line-up for England, while Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode will team up for the Netherlands, with Michael van Gerwen missing the tournament due to arm surgery to fix carpel tunnel syndrome in his throwing arm.

Van Gerwen confirmed he would undergo surgery earlier this week in a statement:

"I have been receiving treatment for a while in order to ease the symptoms, enabling me to continue to play to a good level. However, it has become clear that I will require an operation for this problem to go away permanently."

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton will reunite for a fifth consecutive year to form the partnership which saw the trophy head to Wales in 2020.

Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price will pair up for Wales (Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)

Last year's runners-up Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez will join forces once again, while Dimitri van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts will bring passion to the stage for Belgium.

2019 runners-up Republic of Ireland will once again be represented by William O'Connor and Steve Lennon.

Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock will look to take the trophy home to Australia for the first time, as will Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan for Northern Ireland.

Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler are sure to receive vocal backing from the German-dominant crowd in Frankfurt.

Daniel Larsson's run at the Jack's Dutch Darts Championship last weekend in Zwolle saw him secure a place in the Sweden side to partner Johan Engstrom, with Dennis Nilsson missing out on qualification.

2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts: Competing Nations & Pairings

Australia - Damon Heta & Simon Whitlock

Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rowby-John Rodriguez

Belgium - Dimitri van den Bergh & Kim Huybrechts

Brazil - Diogo Portela & Artur Valle

Canada - Jeff Smith & Matt Campbell

Czech Republic - Adam Gawlas & Karel Sedlacek

Denmark - Vladimir Andersen & Andreas Toft Jörgensen

England - Michael Smith & James Wade

Finland - Marko Kantele & Aki Paavilainen

Germany - Gabriel Clemens & Martin Schindler

Gibraltar - Justin Hewitt & Craig Galliano

Hong Kong - Lok Yin Lee & Ho Tung Ching

Hungary - Nándor Prés & Gergely Lakatos

Italy - Guiseppe Di Rocco & Gabriel Rollo

Japan - Tomoyo Goto & Toru Suzuki

Latvia - Madars Razma & Nauris Gleglu

Lithiuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas

Netherlands - Danny Noppert & Dirk van Duijvenbode

New Zealand - Ben Robb & Warren Parry

Northern Ireland - Daryl Gurney & Brendan Dolan

Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & RJ Escaros

Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Sebastian Bialecki

Portugal - Jose de Sousa & Vítor Jerónimo

Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Steve Lennon

Scotland - Peter Wright & John Henderson

Singapore - Paul Lim & Harith Lim

South Africa - Devon Petersen & Stefan Vermaak

Spain - Jose Justicia & Tony Martinez

Sweden - Daniel Larsson & Johan Engstrom

Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont & Thomas Junghans

USA - Danny Baggish & Jules van Dongen

Wales - Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton