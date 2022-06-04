US Darts Masters: Fallon Sherrock beaten by Leonard Gates at PDC World Series of Darts event in New York
American ace Leonard Gates caused a sensation in the US Darts Masters with a memorable win over Fallon Sherrock as the PDC World Series of Darts event began in style at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Fallon Sherrock suffered an early exit to American ace Leonard Gates at the US Darts Masters as the PDC World Series of Darts event began in New York on Friday.
Gates won through to Saturday's final stages after he came from a leg down to lead 4-1 against Sherrock, who hit back in leg six but was unable to prevent the American closing out the win with finishes of 70 and 82.
"The energy was something I've never experienced here in North America before - it was great!" admitted Gates.
"It wasn't her A-game but she's done a lot of great things for darts and women's darts, and I applaud her. She's definitely the crowd favourite but I had to play my game."
Gates now plays World Champion and world No 1 Peter Wright, who held off a stern challenge from top-ranked American Danny Baggish before claiming a 6-4 win.
"The crowd tonight was all behind USA and darts is the winner tonight - we're lucky to be playing here in New York," said Wright, who wore a specially-designed shirt themed on a New York taxi.
"I missed a few doubles here and there, but I don't think I had the right glasses on and I'll have to try my normal ones tomorrow.
"I was a little bit rusty but I'll brush up on that. I want to be the first one to win this tournament but there's a long way to go yet."
Former US Darts Masters champion Gary Anderson began his bid to win a second title in the event with a 6-3 win over Matt Campbell - despite the Scot needing to play with borrowed darts.
Anderson now meets Michael Smith in the quarter-finals on Saturday's final day of action, after the former Shanghai Darts Masters winner overcame big-stage debutant Doug Boehm 6-3.
Michael van Gerwen, the 2017 winner, was a 6-4 winner against Dutch-born American Jules van Dongen in an entertaining contest.
"I'm happy to win," said Van Gerwen. "I let him into the game but it's the game of his life - his first time in front of his home crowd but I did the right thing at the end."
Van Gerwen now plays James Wade in the last eight, with the left-hander running out a 6-2 winner against Canadian No 1 Jeff Smith.
Gerwyn Price overcame a scare against Canada's David Cameron before progressing to the last eight with a 6-4 success.
Price now faces an all-Welsh quarter-final with World Cup team-mate Jonny Clayton, who was a comfortable 6-2 winner against emerging American Danny Lauby.
The World Series of Darts event will conclude on Saturday evening with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in the Hulu Theater.
2022 US Darts Masters
Friday June 3
Evening Session
First Round
Michael Smith 6-3 Doug Boehm
James Wade 6-2 Jeff Smith
Gary Anderson 6-3 Matt Campbell
Leonard Gates 6-2 Fallon Sherrock
Peter Wright 6-4 Danny Baggish
Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Jules van Dongen
Gerwyn Price 6-4 David Cameron
Jonny Clayton 6-2 Danny Lauby
Saturday June 4
Afternoon Session (1300 EST)
North American Championship
Quarter-Finals
Jeff Smith vs David Cameron
Jules van Dongen vs Leonard Gates
Matt Campbell vs Danny Lauby
Danny Baggish vs Doug Boehm
Semi-Finals
Smith/Cameron vs Van Dongen/Gates
Campbell/Lauby vs Baggish/Boehm
Final
vs
Best of 11 legs
Evening Session (1900 EST)
US Darts Masters
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson
Peter Wright vs Leonard Gates
Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Clayton
Michael van Gerwen vs James Wade
Semi-Finals
Wright/Gates vs Smith/Anderson
Price/Clayton vs Van Gerwen/Wade
Final
vs
Best of 15 legs