Women's World Matchplay: Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock to headline PDC's women's darts tournament

Lisa Ashton will be the top seed for the competition(Image credit: PDC)

Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock will headline July's historic Betfred Women's World Matchplay, the first PDC women's tournament to be fully televised, live on Sky Sports.

The eight-player line-up for next month's event has now been confirmed, with the tournament being held over the course of one afternoon session on July 24 at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The field is comprised of the top eight players from the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit following Event 12, and Ashton heads to Blackpool as the top seed.

The former PDC Tour Card holder has dominated the Women's Series circuit in 2022, featuring in eight finals and winning seven titles, including a brace of wins in Barnsley this weekend.

Ashton will open her Matchplay campaign against Chloe O'Brien, after the Scottish teenager secured last-gasp qualification with a run to the quarter-finals in Sunday's final event before the cut-off.

Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock are the top two seeds in Blackpool (Image credit: PDC)

Sherrock, who clinched her third Women's Series title of the season with victory at Event 11, meets emerging Irish star Katie Sheldon in another intriguing showdown.

The 18-year-old defeated Sherrock to reach her first Women's Series final at Event Eight, having also produced a string of impressive displays on the Development Tour over recent months.

Lorraine Winstanley claimed her maiden Women's Series title in Event 10 on Saturday, and the third seed will play Wales' Rhian Griffiths on her PDC televised debut.

Fallon Sherrock clinched her third Women's Series title of the season with victory at Event 11 (Image credit: PDC)

The other quarter-final clash pits four-time TV title winner Aileen de Graaf against Laura Turner, who will be swapping the commentary box for the big stage in Blackpool.

Mikuru Suzuki was one of several high-profile names to miss out on qualification in Barnsley, while 10-time Lakeside Champion Trina Gulliver was ruled out of this weekend's action through illness, which curtailed her dreams of a Winter Gardens debut.

The winner of the Betfred Women's World Matchplay will claim a spot at this year's Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts, as Ashton and last year's quarter-finalist Sherrock eye a return to that event in November.

2022 Betfred Women's World Matchplay

Sunday July 24

Draw Bracket

(1) Lisa Ashton v (8) Chloe O'Brien

(4) Aileen de Graaf v (5) Laura Turner

(2) Fallon Sherrock v (7) Katie Sheldon

(3) Lorraine Winstanley v (6) Rhian Griffiths

