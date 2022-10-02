World Grand Prix Darts: Schedule, results & TV times on Sky Sports
Here's the World Grand Prix schedule of play for the iconic double-start event at the Morningside Arena in Leicester as Jonny Clayton bids to retain his title
Last Updated: 02/10/22 1:44pm
The 2022 World Grand Prix gets under way in Leicester, as Jonny Clayton bids to retain his title at the iconic double-start event.
Reigning champion Jonny Clayton will be defending the title he claimed for the first time 12 months ago, which he sealed with victory over 2020 champion Gerwyn Price - the top seed at this year's event.
World champion Peter Wright and five-time World Grand Prix winner Michael van Gerwen will also be among the eight seeds in the 32-player field.
2022 World Grand Prix
Schedule of Play
Monday October 3 (1900 BST)
8x First Round matches
Callan Rydz vs Krzysztof Ratajski
Brendan Dolan vs Stephen Bunting
Chris Dobey vs Luke Humphries
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Dave Chisnall
(7) Jonny Clayton vs Dirk van Duijvenbode
(2) Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts
(3) Michael van Gerwen vs Gary Anderson
(6) Jose de Sousa vs Adrian Lewis
Tuesday October 4 (1900 BST)
8x First Round matches
Madars Razma vs Ryan Searle
Ross Smith vs Andrew Gilding
Danny Noppert vs Gabriel Clemens
Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta
(8) Rob Cross vs Daryl Gurney
(5) James Wade vs Martin Lukeman
(1) Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler
(4) Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall
Wednesday October 5 (1900 BST)
4x Second Round
Thursday October 6 (1900 BST)
4x Second Round
Friday October 7 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Saturday October 8 (2000 BST)
Semi-Finals
Sunday October 9 (1930 BST)
Final
Format
First Rounds - Best of 3 sets
Second Round - Best of 5 sets
Quarter-Finals - Best of 5 sets
Semi-Finals - Best of 7 sets
Final - Best of 9 sets
Prize Fund
Winner - £130,000
Runner-Up - £60,000
Semi-Finalists - £30,000
Quarter-Finalists - £20,000
Second Round Losers - £12,500
First Round Losers - £7,500
Total - £600,000