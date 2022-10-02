World Grand Prix Darts: Schedule, results & TV times on Sky Sports

Will Jonny Clayton make it back-to-back World Grand Prix titles?

The 2022 World Grand Prix gets under way in Leicester, as Jonny Clayton bids to retain his title at the iconic double-start event.

Reigning champion Jonny Clayton will be defending the title he claimed for the first time 12 months ago, which he sealed with victory over 2020 champion Gerwyn Price - the top seed at this year's event.

World champion Peter Wright and five-time World Grand Prix winner Michael van Gerwen will also be among the eight seeds in the 32-player field.

2022 World Grand Prix

Schedule of Play

Monday October 3 (1900 BST)

8x First Round matches

Callan Rydz vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Brendan Dolan vs Stephen Bunting

Chris Dobey vs Luke Humphries

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Dave Chisnall

(7) Jonny Clayton vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

(2) Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts

(3) Michael van Gerwen vs Gary Anderson

(6) Jose de Sousa vs Adrian Lewis

Tuesday October 4 (1900 BST)

8x First Round matches

Madars Razma vs Ryan Searle

Ross Smith vs Andrew Gilding

Danny Noppert vs Gabriel Clemens

Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta

(8) Rob Cross vs Daryl Gurney

(5) James Wade vs Martin Lukeman

(1) Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler

(4) Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall

Wednesday October 5 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round

Thursday October 6 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round

Friday October 7 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Saturday October 8 (2000 BST)

Semi-Finals

Sunday October 9 (1930 BST)

Final

Format

First Rounds - Best of 3 sets

Second Round - Best of 5 sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of 5 sets

Semi-Finals - Best of 7 sets

Final - Best of 9 sets

Prize Fund

Winner - £130,000

Runner-Up - £60,000

Semi-Finalists - £30,000

Quarter-Finalists - £20,000

Second Round Losers - £12,500

First Round Losers - £7,500

Total - £600,000