World Grand Prix Darts: Schedule, results & TV times on Sky Sports

Here's the World Grand Prix schedule of play for the iconic double-start event at the Morningside Arena in Leicester as Jonny Clayton bids to retain his title

Last Updated: 02/10/22 1:44pm

Will Jonny Clayton make it back-to-back World Grand Prix titles?
The 2022 World Grand Prix gets under way in Leicester, as Jonny Clayton bids to retain his title at the iconic double-start event.

Reigning champion Jonny Clayton will be defending the title he claimed for the first time 12 months ago, which he sealed with victory over 2020 champion Gerwyn Price - the top seed at this year's event.

World champion Peter Wright and five-time World Grand Prix winner Michael van Gerwen will also be among the eight seeds in the 32-player field.

October 3, 2022, 7:00pm

2022 World Grand Prix
Schedule of Play
Monday October 3 (1900 BST)
8x First Round matches
Callan Rydz vs Krzysztof Ratajski
Brendan Dolan vs Stephen Bunting
Chris Dobey vs Luke Humphries
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Dave Chisnall
(7) Jonny Clayton vs Dirk van Duijvenbode
(2) Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts
(3) Michael van Gerwen vs Gary Anderson
(6) Jose de Sousa vs Adrian Lewis

October 4, 2022, 7:00pm

Tuesday October 4 (1900 BST)
8x First Round matches
Madars Razma vs Ryan Searle
Ross Smith vs Andrew Gilding
Danny Noppert vs Gabriel Clemens
Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta
(8) Rob Cross vs Daryl Gurney
(5) James Wade vs Martin Lukeman
(1) Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler
(4) Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall

October 5, 2022, 7:00pm

Wednesday October 5 (1900 BST)
4x Second Round

October 6, 2022, 7:00pm

Thursday October 6 (1900 BST)
4x Second Round

October 7, 2022, 7:00pm

Friday October 7 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals

October 8, 2022, 8:00pm

Saturday October 8 (2000 BST)
Semi-Finals

Sunday October 9 (1930 BST)
Final

Format
First Rounds - Best of 3 sets
Second Round - Best of 5 sets
Quarter-Finals - Best of 5 sets
Semi-Finals - Best of 7 sets
Final - Best of 9 sets

Prize Fund
Winner - £130,000
Runner-Up - £60,000
Semi-Finalists - £30,000
Quarter-Finalists - £20,000
Second Round Losers - £12,500
First Round Losers - £7,500
Total - £600,000

