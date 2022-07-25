Fallon Sherrock: 'Boundaries need to be crossed' for a PDC Women's World Championship to become reality

Fallon Sherrock believes a Women's World Championship could soon be a reality in the PDC

Fallon Sherrock is in no doubt it is only a matter of time before there is a separate PDC women's world championship but believes more opportunities for female players are needed for that to become a reality.

Sherrock made history by lifting the inaugural Women's World Matchplay title in Blackpool on Sunday, a triumph which came 12 years to the day since Stacy Bromberg defeated Tricia Wright in the final of what to date remains the only edition of the PDC Women's World Championship.

The eight-player Women's Matchplay is set to return in 2023 along with the PDC Women's Series being expanded to 24 events and the 28-year-old feels those are steps towards a Women's World Championship held at Alexandra Palace along with the PDC's showpiece event becoming a reality.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fallon Sherrock wins the first ever Women's World Matchplay against Aileen De Graaf in Blackpool. Fallon Sherrock wins the first ever Women's World Matchplay against Aileen De Graaf in Blackpool.

"I think there are a few boundaries which need to be crossed first," Sherrock, the first female player to beat a man at the PDC World Championship, said. "We've just got eight women now and there are a few others, but there is still a massive gap.

"I think we need the women's series to carry on and give the other women more confidence and more professional play. Then, hopefully, in a couple of years, we might be looking at that, but I genuinely think it isn't far off.

"We just need to boost all of the other women with confidence because I think that's what they're lacking.

"It would be really good [to see it at Alexandra Palace] and it would be a good opportunity for the women because it showcases what we can do. We can do it; we just need more opportunities to do it and to get the confidence."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Sherrock overcame Aileen de Graaf 6-3 in the final of the Women's Matchplay, having defeated teenager Katie Sheldon in the quarter-finals and Lorraine Winstanley in the semis.

She was given a scare by the 18-year-old Sheldon, who led 2-1 before Sherrock reeled off three legs on the spin to book her place in the semis.

Another up-and-coming youngster who could make an impact on the Women's Series next year is Beau Greaves, the 18-year-old who clinched the WDF Women's World Championship in April in dominant style, and Sherrock is excited by the challenge potentially facing her.

"Beau is quality now, so imagine next year when she's got all the experience of doing stuff with the WDF," Sherrock said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fallon Sherrock says she's proud to become the first ever winner of the Women's World Matchplay. Fallon Sherrock says she's proud to become the first ever winner of the Women's World Matchplay.

"She's already world champion, so imagine how many other people she's going to be able to push. It'll be exciting to see where Beau finishes in the series next year.

"I think it's going to make us play better as well. All of these young people pushing is going to make us play better because we know we're going to have to up our game. I cannot wait to see what is pushed against me now."