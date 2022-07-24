Women's World Matchplay Darts: Fallon Sherrock wins inaugural title in Blackpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fallon Sherrock won the first Women's World Matchplay tournament at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. Here are the best checkouts... Fallon Sherrock won the first Women's World Matchplay tournament at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. Here are the best checkouts...

Fallon Sherrock made more history in Blackpool on Sunday as she claimed the inaugural Women's World Matchplay title.

The 28-year-old burst onto the scene with her historic run at the 2020 World Championship where she became the first female to win on the Alexandra Palace stage and now she enters the record books again after beating Dutchwoman Aileen de Graaf 6-3 in the first final of this tournament.

"I think I'm getting used to this history-making thing," Sherrock joked post-match. "It feels so good to have won this title and be the first name on the trophy.

"I think all the women put up a really good performance. I think that's what we needed, and hopefully we can progress from there.

"Aileen is always a tough player to face. She never gives up, she's always there to pounce.

"I've had some great games against Aileen on the Women's Series, and she was great today as well."

De Graaf looked set to upset the odds after opening up a slender 3-2 lead in the final, only for Sherrock to reel off four straight legs in the latter stages to write another famous chapter in her darting story.

The Dutch star converted a classy 100 combination to draw first blood, but Sherrock responded strongly, following up a 17-dart riposte with an 86 checkout via double seven to move 2-1 ahead.

Sherrock appeared poised to extend her lead after crashing in the first maximum of the contest, although she was punished for squandering six darts at double as De Graaf levelled.

The fourth seed continued her clinical combination finishing to edge 3-2 ahead, only for Sherrock to follow up a second 180 with a brilliant 142 checkout to restore parity at three apiece.

Sherrock was beginning to dominate the scoring phase, claiming a crucial break of throw in leg seven, before following up back-to-back 140s with a two-dart 66 finish to complete a 14-dart hold and move a leg away from glory.

De Graaf was unable to prolong the contest with a 120 skin-saver and Sherrock required no further invitation, producing a superb 85 checkout via double five to seal the deal.

'The Queen of the Palace' earlier beat Katie Sheldon 4-2 in the quarter-final and then followed it up with a 5-2 success over Lorraine Winstanley in the semis.

Earlier in the afternoon, Sherrock survived a scare against 18-year-old sensation Sheldon, recovering from 2-1 behind to book her spot in the semi-finals.

The Irish teenager converted 86 and 74 checkouts in successive legs to stun the second seed, but Sherrock responded with a 113 finish in leg five, reeling off the last three legs to progress.

Sherrock then overcame a late wobble to see off third seed Winstanley in the last four, having spurned three darts at double for a whitewash win.

The Milton Keynes player started brilliantly to storm into a 4-0 lead, and although Winstanley fought back to halve the deficit, the 28-year-old fired in the tournament's first 180 before wrapping up victory with her seventh match dart.

"It's only just beginning. It's only going to grow from here," said Sherrock, a quarter-finalist at last year's Grand Slam of Darts.

"We have the Women's World Matchplay guaranteed for next year, which will hopefully encourage more women to come and play in the Women's Series.

"It is only a stepping stone, so hopefully we can carry on producing and make this massive."

De Graaf - a four-time TV title winner - was unable to claim the £10,000 top prize in a compelling contest, but she reaffirmed her credentials with a series of impressive displays.

The 32-year-old produced the performance of the quarter-finals to dispatch Laura Turner 4-1, firing in a brilliant 171 and landing two 140s to prevail with an 80.63 average.

She then dumped out top seed Lisa Ashton in a dramatic nine-leg tussle, producing some magnificent treble 19 hitting in the latter stages to close out a deciding-leg victory.

Four-time Lakeside champion Ashton led 4-3 in a topsy-turvy affair, but De Graaf's superior scoring power catapulted her to a landmark victory.

Sunday, July 24 - Women's World Matchplay QF Results Quarter-Finals (1) Lisa Ashton 4-0 (8) Chloe O'Brien (4) Aileen de Graaf 4-1 (5) Laura Turner (2) Fallon Sherrock 4-2 (7) Katie Sheldon (3) Lorraine Winstanley 4-3 (6) Rhian Griffiths

"It felt amazing. The audience were brilliant. It gave me goosebumps," admitted De Graaf, who was a doubt for the tournament after suffering with illness last week.

"I have loved the experience here in Blackpool. We want to play more televised tournaments and it gives us the power to perform well and play more."

Sunday, July 24 -World Matchplay Final Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

Ashton, the winner of seven Women's Series titles in 2022, opened her campaign with a whitewash win over Scottish teenager Chloe O'Brien, before succumbing to De Graaf in a dramatic semi-final showdown.

Elsewhere, Winstanley defied a spirited fightback from Wales' Rhian Griffiths in the other quarter-final tussle, eventually advancing in a last-leg shootout.