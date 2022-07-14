World Matchplay Darts: Schedule, results & TV times on Sky Sports

Peter Wright will hope to defend his World Matchplay title with the schedule of play confirmed for the summer's biggest darts tournament

Peter Wright will begin his defence of the Phil Taylor Trophy on the opening night of the 2022 World Matchplay, with the schedule of play confirmed for the summer's biggest darts tournament.

Wright will take on Latvian debutant Madars Razma in his first outing on the iconic Winter Gardens stage since winning the 2021 event in emphatic fashion.

A mouth-watering opening night in Blackpool will see a further three first round clashes take place, including 2020 champion Dimitri Van den Bergh in action against Callan Rydz and five-time televised title winner Jonny Clayton taking on Rowby-John Rodriguez.

Sunday's afternoon session sees 2018 champion Gary Anderson face Daryl Gurney, while 2019 runner-up Michael Smith plays Andrew Gilding and UK Open champion Danny Noppert meets Brendan Dolan.

Michael van Gerwen and Adrian Lewis meet in a clash of big names as part of a mouth-watering Sunday evening session which will also sees Luke Humphries face Nathan Aspinall, Joe Cullen up against Damon Heta and 2007 winner James Wade in action against Martin Lukeman.

The first round concludes on Monday, with the night's action headlined by world No 2 Gerwyn Price as the Welshman takes on German debutant Martin Schindler.

The second round will take place across Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20, before the quarter-finals are staged across Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22.

Saturday, July 23 will see the semi-finals take place, before the final is held on Sunday, July 24 when the champion will lift the Phil Taylor Trophy and walk away with the £200,000 star prize.

This year's visit to the Winter Gardens also features the Women's World Matchplay, which will see eight players competing on Sunday, July 24.

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

2022 World Matchplay

Schedule of Play

Saturday July 16 (1900 BST)

4x First Round

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Stephen Bunting

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Callan Rydz

Peter Wright vs Madars Razma

Jonny Clayton vs Rowby-John Rodriguez

Live World Matchplay Darts Live on

Sunday July 17

Afternoon Session (1300 BST)

4x First Round

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Ryan Searle

Danny Noppert vs Brendan Dolan

Gary Anderson vs Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith vs Andrew Gilding

Live World Matchplay Darts Live on

Evening Session (1930 BST)

4x First Round

Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta

James Wade vs Martin Lukeman

Michael van Gerwen vs Adrian Lewis

Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall

Live World Matchplay Darts Live on

Monday July 18 (1900 BST)

4x First Round

Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey

Jose de Sousa vs Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler

Dave Chisnall vs Kim Huybrechts

Live World Matchplay Darts Live on

Tuesday July 19 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round

Live World Matchplay Darts Live on

Wednesday July 20 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round

Live World Matchplay Darts Live on

Thursday July 21 (2000 BST)

2x Quarter-Finals

Live World Matchplay Darts Live on

Friday July 22 (2000 BST)

2x Quarter-Finals

Live World Matchplay Darts Live on

Saturday July 23 (2000 BST)

Semi-Finals

Live World Matchplay Darts Live on

Sunday July 24

Afternoon Session (1300 BST)

Women's World Matchplay - Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final

Live Women's World Matchplay Darts Live on

Evening Session (2100 BST)

Final