World Matchplay Darts: Schedule, results & TV times on Sky Sports

Here's the World Matchplay schedule of play for the summer's biggest darts tournament at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool with Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton all in action from Saturday, July 16 until Sunday, July 24 - live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 14/07/22 11:31am
Peter Wright will begin his defence of the Phil Taylor Trophy on the opening night of the 2022 World Matchplay, with the schedule of play confirmed for the summer's biggest darts tournament.
Wright will take on Latvian debutant Madars Razma in his first outing on the iconic Winter Gardens stage since winning the 2021 event in emphatic fashion.
A mouth-watering opening night in Blackpool will see a further three first round clashes take place, including 2020 champion Dimitri Van den Bergh in action against Callan Rydz and five-time televised title winner Jonny Clayton taking on Rowby-John Rodriguez.
Sunday's afternoon session sees 2018 champion Gary Anderson face Daryl Gurney, while 2019 runner-up Michael Smith plays Andrew Gilding and UK Open champion Danny Noppert meets Brendan Dolan.
Michael van Gerwen and Adrian Lewis meet in a clash of big names as part of a mouth-watering Sunday evening session which will also sees Luke Humphries face Nathan Aspinall, Joe Cullen up against Damon Heta and 2007 winner James Wade in action against Martin Lukeman.
The first round concludes on Monday, with the night's action headlined by world No 2 Gerwyn Price as the Welshman takes on German debutant Martin Schindler.
The second round will take place across Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20, before the quarter-finals are staged across Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22.
Saturday, July 23 will see the semi-finals take place, before the final is held on Sunday, July 24 when the champion will lift the Phil Taylor Trophy and walk away with the £200,000 star prize.
This year's visit to the Winter Gardens also features the Women's World Matchplay, which will see eight players competing on Sunday, July 24.
2022 World Matchplay
Schedule of Play
Saturday July 16 (1900 BST)
4x First Round
Krzysztof Ratajski vs Stephen Bunting
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Callan Rydz
Peter Wright vs Madars Razma
Jonny Clayton vs Rowby-John Rodriguez
Sunday July 17
Afternoon Session (1300 BST)
4x First Round
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Ryan Searle
Danny Noppert vs Brendan Dolan
Gary Anderson vs Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith vs Andrew Gilding
Evening Session (1930 BST)
4x First Round
Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta
James Wade vs Martin Lukeman
Michael van Gerwen vs Adrian Lewis
Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall
Monday July 18 (1900 BST)
4x First Round
Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey
Jose de Sousa vs Gabriel Clemens
Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler
Dave Chisnall vs Kim Huybrechts
Tuesday July 19 (1900 BST)
4x Second Round
Wednesday July 20 (1900 BST)
4x Second Round
Thursday July 21 (2000 BST)
2x Quarter-Finals
Friday July 22 (2000 BST)
2x Quarter-Finals
Saturday July 23 (2000 BST)
Semi-Finals
Sunday July 24
Afternoon Session (1300 BST)
Women's World Matchplay - Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final
Evening Session (2100 BST)
Final
