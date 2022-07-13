LISTEN: Love The Darts podcast Ep 1 previewing World Matchplay, live on Sky Sports

Emma Paton is joined by special guests and darts stars past and present to discuss all the latest news and talking points on and off the oche

Tune in to listen to Episode 1 of the new Love The Darts podcast on Sky Sports, as host Emma Paton, Dan Dawson and Polly James discuss all the latest darting news.

Paton is joined by commentator Dawson and reporter James as they discuss the contenders for this year's World Matchplay title, live on Sky Sports, give their predictions and share their ones to watch too.

The team also preview the Women's World Matchplay and answer the listeners' Twitter questions.

Stay across Sky Sports platforms to see Dawson and James discuss their top five World Matchplay moments, which will be on the Sky Sports YouTube soon.

Michael van Gerwen has been handed a blockbuster first-round clash with Adrian Lewis at the World Matchplay in Blackpool, while defending champion Peter Wright will face Madars Razma.

Van Gerwen sealed his first Premier League title since 2019 in June as he equalled Phil Taylor's haul of six crowns.

Now the Dutchman will have his sights set on winning his third Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens and his first since 2016 when he opens his campaign against 2013 finalist, Lewis.

The Draw

(1) Peter Wright vs Madars Razma

(16) Krzysztof Ratajski vs Stephen Bunting

(8) Jonny Clayton vs Rowby-John Rodriguez

(9) Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Callan Rydz

(4) Michael van Gerwen vs Adrian Lewis

(13) Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta

(5) James Wade vs Martin Lukeman

(12) Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall

-------------------------------------------------------------------

(2) Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler

(15) Dave Chisnall vs Kim Huybrechts

(7) Jose de Sousa vs Gabriel Clemens

(10) Rob Cross vs Chris Dobey

(3) Michael Smith vs Andrew Gilding

(14) Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Ryan Searle

(6) Gary Anderson vs Daryl Gurney

(11) Danny Noppert vs Brendan Dolan