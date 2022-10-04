Darts News

World Grand Prix: Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Jonny Clayton and Adrian Lewis all win on opening night

Five-time winner Michael Van Gerwen beat rival Gary Anderson, while defending champion Jonny Clayton scraped into the second round by coming from a set down to defeat 2020 finalist Dirk Van Duijvenbode; Peter Wright and Adrian Lewis also won through at the World Grand Prix

Last Updated: 04/10/22 1:49am

Watch the best checkouts from a thrilling opening night of the World Grand Prix in Leicester

Michael van Gerwen won the battle between two darting giants as he set aside a nervy start to ease past Gary Anderson on opening night of the World Grand Prix.

Van Gerwen - chasing a sixth World Grand Prix success - ran out a resounding 2-0 winner against two-time World Champion Anderson in a repeat of the 2016 final.

Jonny Clayton survived a scare as he began his title defence with a comeback victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode, while Peter Wright and Adrian Lewis also progressed in Leicester.

Check out the best of the action from the opening night of the World Grand Prix

Monday, October 3 - Results

First Round Callan Rydz 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
Brendan Dolan 0-2 Stephen Bunting
Chris Dobey 2-0 Luke Humphries
Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-1 Dave Chisnall
Jonny Clayton 2-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Peter Wright 2-0 Kim Huybrechts
Michael van Gerwen 2-0 Gary Anderson
Jose de Sousa 0-2 Adrian Lewis
Anderson could help but smile after he scored just nine in his emphatic defeat to Van Gerwen

Van Gerwen reeled off a scrappy first set without reply, despite Anderson missing darts to win every leg - squandering 11 darts at double in total.

The Scot responded with a clinical 84 to seize control of the second set, but after firing back with a 15-dart riposte, 'The Green Machine' followed up his third 180 with a 106 finish to seal victory in 12 darts.

Van Gerwen booked his spot in the second round spot with this incredible 12-dart leg...

"The first round at the World Grand Prix against Gary Anderson is never going to be easy," admitted Van Gerwen, who averaged 101 in a superb second set display.

"You never know with Gary. He still has a lot of talent and is a brilliant player, so you have to perform well.

"We both missed so many doubles in the first set, but the second set is something to build on for the next round."

MVG is targeting more success having already claimed victory in this year's Premier League and World Matchplay

Clayton was handed a tough assignment against 2020 runner-up Van Duijvenbode in the unique double-start event, but recovered from a shaky start to book a showdown with Dimitri Van den Bergh at the Morningside Arena.

Van Duijvenbode dominated the opening exchanges, punishing a lacklustre start from the reigning champion to draw first blood with a sublime 156 checkout.

Clayton's terrific 130 finish midway through set two shifted the pendulum, and as an increasingly frustrated Dutchman faltered late on with 'The Ferret' capitalising to move through to a meeting against Van den Bergh.

Jonny Clayton admitted he was fortunate to progress through after a late rally saw him defeat Dirk van Duijvenbode

"I'm glad to get through obviously, but Dirk should have won that game," conceded Clayton, who crushed fellow Welshman Gerwyn Price in last year's showpiece.

"I just couldn't get going tonight, but thankfully I managed to scrape through.

"Dimitri is a brilliant player, just like Dirk. Hopefully my game will improve on Wednesday. I'm going to come out of the blocks better than I did tonight."

Van den Bergh nailed this brilliant 81 checkout on the bullseye in his win over Dave Chisnall

Van den Bergh secured only his second victory on the World Grand Prix stage with a deciding-leg win over two-time finalist Dave Chisnall.

World Champion Peter Wright defied a spirited fightback from Kim Huybrechts to begin his bid for a maiden World Grand Prix crown with a 2-0 win in a high-quality affair.

Adrian Lewis rolled back the years by hitting the Jackpot with this majestic 152 finish

And 2010 finalist Adrian Lewis made a winning return in his first World Grand Prix appearance since 2019, converting three ton-plus checkouts to close out an impressive 2-0 win over Jose De Sousa, who becomes the first seed to exit this year's tournament.

Chris Dobey sunk two huge ton-plus checkouts as he swept past Luke Humphries

'Jackpot' will now play 'Hollywood' Chris Dobey, who produced a spectacular display of finishing to stun Luke Humphries and secure his first win at this event since reaching the 2019 semi-finals on debut.

Krzysztof Ratajski and Stephen Bunting also progressed with 2-0 victories, beating Callan Rydz and Brendan Dolan respectively.

Dobey won the opening set with Luke Humphries with this Hollywood ending

Tuesday, October 4 - Fixtures (1900 BST)

First Round Madars Razma vs Ryan Searle
Ross Smith vs Andrew Gilding
Danny Noppert vs Gabriel Clemens
Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta
Rob Cross vs Daryl Gurney
James Wade vs Martin Lukeman
Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler
Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall

The first round action draws to a close on Tuesday night, as world No 1 Gerwyn Price begins his bid for a second World Grand Prix crown against German debutant Martin Schindler.

Two-time winner James Wade faces another newcomer in Martin Lukeman, 2017 champion Daryl Gurney plays eighth seed Rob Cross, while Michael Smith takes on Nathan Aspinall in another tasty tie.

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. You can watch the 25th staging of the World Grand Prix 'Double in, Double out' set format on Sky Sports all the way through to the final on October 9 in Leicester.

