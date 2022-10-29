PDC Women's Series: Beau Greaves closes in on Fallon Sherrock and a spot at the World Championship

Beau Greaves has Fallon Sherrock in her sights as she targets a spot at the PDC World Championship alongside Lisa Ashton

Beau Greaves extended her remarkable winning run on the PDC Women's Series to 38 matches with a sixth straight title to pile the pressure on Fallon Sherrock as the race to reach Alexandra Palace hots up ahead of Sunday's finale.

The penultimate day of Women's Series action saw Greaves clinch her fifth consecutive title in sensational style with the 18-year-old taking out a stunning 158 finish to defeat Mikuru Suzuki 5-3 in a dramatic Event 17 final.

'Beau 'n Arrow' then followed that up by edging out Lisa Ashton 5-4 to keep her World Championship qualification hopes firmly alive.

The top two players from the final PDC Women's Series Order of Merit will qualify to compete in the 2022/23 World Championship, with Ashton already assured of her place at Alexandra Palace.

Sherrock currently occupies second spot on the Order of Merit, but WDF Lakeside Women's World Champion Greaves - has now scooped six consecutive titles and is closing in fast on 'The Queen of the Palace'.

Greaves moved to within £250 of Sherrock in the race for World Championship qualification

"I'm really enjoying it. I am so relaxed at the minute," Greaves told the PDC. "I don't put any pressure on myself because I don't want darts to become a chore for me and I don't want to have to rely on darts because I enjoy playing darts - that's all it is really and winning is a bonus.

"I want to win and that's what I'm here for."

Asked if she would think about joining the Development Tour or try to win a Tour Card, Greaves replied: "I honestly don't think that far ahead. I know I keep repeating myself but I just enjoy playing darts. I'm not one for thinking I'm going to do this and I'm going to do that.

"I like doing the WDF stuff and I like playing the Women's Series so at the minute, that's for me."

Greaves, who did not feature in the first 12 Women's Series events of the year, added: "Of course I will want to play at the World Championship at Ally Pally. I'd be stupid not to. It's a massive opportunity."

Sherrock's hopes of reaching Ally Pally are hanging in the balance

Greaves won her opening four matches of Event 17, dropping just one leg whilst also averaging a remarkable 98.56 in her 4-0 win over Laura Turner.

She then defeated Women's World Matchplay finalist Aileen de Graaf 4-2 in the quarter-finals, Lorraine Winstanley 5-2, and former back-to-back Lakeside Women's World Champion Suzuki in the final.

The Doncaster ace followed that up by edging De Graaf 4-3 in the opening match of Event 18 before beating Suzuki by the same scoreline in the last 16.

She eased past Welsh star Rhian O'Sullivan 4-1 and then came through 5-3 against Winstanley to make it through to another final where she averaged 88.06 to defeat Ashton in a thriller.

PDC Women's Series

Saturday October 29, Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan

Event 17

Quarter-Finals

Mikuru Suzuki 4-1 Katie Sheldon

Maria O'Brien 4-2 Mandy Smith

Lorraine Winstanley 4-1 Deta Hedman

Beau Greaves 4-2 Aileen de Graaf

Semi-Finals

Mikuru Suzuki 5-1 Maria O'Brien

Beau Greaves 5-2 Lorraine Winstanley

Final

Beau Greaves 5-3 Mikuru Suzuki

Event 18

Quarter-Finals

Lisa Ashton 4-1 Anastasia Dobromyslova

Fallon Sherrock 4-0 Rebecca Hoyland

Beau Greaves 4-1 Rhian O'Sullivan

Lorraine Winstanley 4-2 Evonne Taylor



Semi-Finals

Lisa Ashton 5-2 Fallon Sherrock

Beau Greaves 5-3 Lorraine Winstanley



Final

Beau Greaves 5-4 Lisa Ashton