Michael Smith says 'no one can call him a bottle job' after his victory at the Grand Slam of Darts

Michael Smith called himself 'The Cat' after winning a major TV title at the ninth attempt

Michael Smith says it's "time to be greedy" and win more major titles after finally breaking his major title duck by sealing glory in the Grand Slam of Darts on Sunday.

The 32-year-old had lost his first eight finals, including three this year, but finally got over the line with a classy 16-5 win over Nathan Aspinall in Wolverhampton.

During that run, there have been missed darts for titles, late capitulations and heartbreaking World Championship final defeats, but he put all that right as he dismantled Aspinall.

Smith said he did not know how to celebrate after winning the Grand Slam Of Darts

Smith is happy to be able to shut up the critics.

"I'm used to doing the runner-up speech but I'm the cat - I've used my ninth life," joked Smith.

"I have arrived now, I have got my first title under my belt and no one can say I'm a bottle job, 'Michael Smith hasn't won a title'.

"I have finally got one under my belt and it is time to step up. I knew when I went in at 15-5 it was just one more, even I couldn't have messed that up.

"It is hard when I'm the only person in the top 10 not to win a title, I have been there for seven years and it's just a pain. You keep trying to say you will win one and you keep getting beaten. Now I don't have to tell myself I'll win one.

"Now it is my time. It is time to be greedy now and get more and that is what I want."

'Bully Boy' added: "I'm going to enjoy this until Thursday and then on Friday it's a new event, and now I've got this title, who knows?"

Smith joins a list of absolute darting superstars

Wayne Mardle feels no one can question Smith's composure after his commanding victory over Nathan Aspinall in the final

Wayne Mardle says Smith's victory ensures he now joins a list of darting greats and now the floodgates could open for the St Helens star with the World Championship just around the corner.

"You saw him fall to his knees and then he was on his back, it's been a long road from his first final which was 2018. He's now eventually won and that's eight finals later, he's won on his ninth one and joins a list of absolute darting superstars," Mardle told Sky Sports.

"Darts is his life and, in my opinion, he's one of the most natural to ever pick up a dart and I think he's got a reward for that.

"It opened the floodgates for Gerwyn Price, winning the exact same trophy - the Eric Bristow trophy. I hope so, I really hope so because there's no doubting his ability and now there's no doubting his mental toughness."

'Hawaii 501' continued: "He's so invested in darts. He's been playing since he was a young boy, and you have aspirations of doing things in the sport that has become your life. Yes, it's a job but it's not just that. I'm some jobs you can clock out, go home and don't think about it.

"When you lose in final after final you just turn the TV on and there you are receiving the runners-up trophy, then you go on social media and you're reading about yourself in the negative all the time and I know he does, it's just part of life now social media.

"Now, it's going to be all positive and I would love for him to kick on because his talent level is right up there."

'Bully Boy' was overwhelmed by emotion on the stage after winning the Grand Slam Of Darts - his first major tournament at the ninth attempt

Aspinall says Smith will go from strength to strength after ending his long wait to win a first major title

Mardle added: "There's not many people who have even thrown a dart as well as Michael Smith. All this losing and he's got no composure and bottle, I hate that word. Rubbish, it's absolute nonsense.

"He's got the Eric Bristow trophy in his hands, and he shouldn't let go of it. It's been so hard-earned over the years, not just this week, this has gone on for years now. I'm really pleased for him; I can't think of anyone else that a big trophy deserves to go to more."

