Grand Slam of Darts: Fixture list and TV times with every session live on Sky Sports
When are the matches on TV? Which players are in which groups? All the key details ahead of the 2022 Grand Slam of Darts at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton, with every session live on Sky Sports; Gerwyn Price will be aiming for his fourth title in five years
Last Updated: 08/11/22 11:28am
The fixture list for the 2022 Grand Slam of Darts, with every session to be shown live on Sky Sports.
Fixtures
Saturday November 12
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Groups A-D Opening Matches
Simon Whitlock vs Mensur Suljovic (B)
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Martin Schindler (D)
Joe Cullen vs Ritchie Edhouse (C)
Dave Chisnall vs Raymond van Barneveld (A)
Rob Cross vs Adam Gawlas (D)
Danny Noppert vs Christian Perez (B)
Gerwyn Price vs Ted Evetts (A)
Michael Smith vs Lisa Ashton (C)
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 12, 2022, 1:00pm
Live on
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Groups E-H Opening Matches
Ross Smith vs Luke Woodhouse (G)
Ryan Searle vs Josh Rock (H)
Damon Heta vs Jermaine Wattimena (F)
Nathan Aspinall vs Alan Soutar (E)
Luke Humphries vs Scott Williams (H)
Peter Wright vs Fallon Sherrock (E)
Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Rafferty (G)
Jonny Clayton vs Leonard Gates (F)
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 12, 2022, 7:00pm
Live on
- Turner: Beau will scare a lot of players I Lisa can get win I Fallon to bounce back?
- Glorious Greaves reels in Sherrock to join Ashton at Ally Pally
- 'Van Gerwen favourite for World Championship' I MVG: There's more to come
Grand Slam of Darts - Roll of Honour
|6
|Phil Taylor
|3
|Michael van Gerwen
|Gerwyn Price
|1
|Jose De Sousa, Raymond van Barneveld
|Scott Waites
Sunday November 13
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Groups A-D Second Matches
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 13, 2022, 1:00pm
Live on
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Groups E-H Second Matches
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 13, 2022, 7:00pm
Live on
Monday November 14 (1900 GMT)
Groups A-D Third Matches
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 14, 2022, 7:00pm
Live on
Tuesday November 15 (1900 GMT)
Groups E-H Third Matches
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 15, 2022, 7:00pm
Live on
Wednesday November 16 (1900 GMT)
4x Second Round Matches
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 16, 2022, 7:00pm
Live on
Thursday November 17 (1900 GMT)
4x Second Round Matches
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 17, 2022, 7:00pm
Live on
Friday November 18 (1900 GMT)
2x Quarter-Finals
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 18, 2022, 7:00pm
Live on
Saturday November 19 (1900 GMT)
2x Quarter-Finals
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 19, 2022, 7:00pm
Live on
Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1300)
Semi-Finals
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 20, 2022, 1:00pm
Live on
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Final
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 20, 2022, 7:00pm
Live on
- Keith Deller: The 138 Man
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
- Follow us @skysportsdarts I Love The Darts Podcast
Grand Slam of Darts 2021: Prize Money
|Winner
|£150,000
|Runner-Up
|£70,000
|Semi-Finalists
|£50,000
|Quarter-Finalists
|£25,000
|Last 16
|£12,250
|Third place in group
|£8,000
|Fourth place in Group
|£5,000
|Group Winner Bonus
|£3,500
2022 Grand Slam of Darts - Group Stage Draw
Group A
(1) Gerwyn Price
Dave Chisnall
Raymond van Barneveld
Ted Evetts
Group B
(8) Danny Noppert
Simon Whitlock
Mensur Suljovic
Christian Perez
Group C
(4) Michael Smith
Joe Cullen
Ritchie Edhouse
Lisa Ashton
Group D
(5) Rob Cross
Dirk van Duijvenbode
Martin Schindler
Adam Gawlas
Group E
(2) Peter Wright
Nathan Aspinall
Alan Soutar
Fallon Sherrock
Group F
(7) Jonny Clayton
Damon Heta
Jermaine Wattimena
Leonard Gates
Group G
(3) Michael van Gerwen
Ross Smith
Luke Woodhouse
Nathan Rafferty
Group H
(6) Luke Humphries
Ryan Searle
Josh Rock
Scott Williams