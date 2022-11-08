Darts News

Grand Slam of Darts: Fixture list and TV times with every session live on Sky Sports

When are the matches on TV? Which players are in which groups? All the key details ahead of the 2022 Grand Slam of Darts at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton, with every session live on Sky Sports; Gerwyn Price will be aiming for his fourth title in five years

Last Updated: 08/11/22 11:28am

The fixture list for the 2022 Grand Slam of Darts, with every session to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Fixtures

Saturday November 12
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Groups A-D Opening Matches
Simon Whitlock vs Mensur Suljovic (B)
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Martin Schindler (D)
Joe Cullen vs Ritchie Edhouse (C)
Dave Chisnall vs Raymond van Barneveld (A)
Rob Cross vs Adam Gawlas (D)
Danny Noppert vs Christian Perez (B)
Gerwyn Price vs Ted Evetts (A)
Michael Smith vs Lisa Ashton (C)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Groups E-H Opening Matches
Ross Smith vs Luke Woodhouse (G)
Ryan Searle vs Josh Rock (H)
Damon Heta vs Jermaine Wattimena (F)
Nathan Aspinall vs Alan Soutar (E)
Luke Humphries vs Scott Williams (H)
Peter Wright vs Fallon Sherrock (E)
Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Rafferty (G)
Jonny Clayton vs Leonard Gates (F)

Grand Slam of Darts - Roll of Honour

6 Phil Taylor
3 Michael van Gerwen
Gerwyn Price
1 Jose De Sousa, Raymond van Barneveld
Scott Waites

Sunday November 13
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Groups A-D Second Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Groups E-H Second Matches

Monday November 14 (1900 GMT)
Groups A-D Third Matches

Tuesday November 15 (1900 GMT)
Groups E-H Third Matches

Wednesday November 16 (1900 GMT)
4x Second Round Matches

Thursday November 17 (1900 GMT)
4x Second Round Matches

Friday November 18 (1900 GMT)
2x Quarter-Finals

Saturday November 19 (1900 GMT)
2x Quarter-Finals

Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1300)
Semi-Finals

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
Final

Grand Slam of Darts 2021: Prize Money

Winner £150,000
Runner-Up £70,000
Semi-Finalists £50,000
Quarter-Finalists £25,000
Last 16 £12,250
Third place in group £8,000
Fourth place in Group £5,000
Group Winner Bonus £3,500

2022 Grand Slam of Darts - Group Stage Draw

Group A
(1) Gerwyn Price
Dave Chisnall
Raymond van Barneveld
Ted Evetts

Group B
(8) Danny Noppert
Simon Whitlock
Mensur Suljovic
Christian Perez

Group C
(4) Michael Smith
Joe Cullen
Ritchie Edhouse
Lisa Ashton

Group D
(5) Rob Cross
Dirk van Duijvenbode
Martin Schindler
Adam Gawlas

Group E
(2) Peter Wright
Nathan Aspinall
Alan Soutar
Fallon Sherrock

Group F
(7) Jonny Clayton
Damon Heta
Jermaine Wattimena
Leonard Gates

Group G
(3) Michael van Gerwen
Ross Smith
Luke Woodhouse
Nathan Rafferty

Group H
(6) Luke Humphries
Ryan Searle
Josh Rock
Scott Williams

