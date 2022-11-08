Grand Slam of Darts: Fixture list and TV times with every session live on Sky Sports

The fixture list for the 2022 Grand Slam of Darts, with every session to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Fixtures

Saturday November 12

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Groups A-D Opening Matches

Simon Whitlock vs Mensur Suljovic (B)

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Martin Schindler (D)

Joe Cullen vs Ritchie Edhouse (C)

Dave Chisnall vs Raymond van Barneveld (A)

Rob Cross vs Adam Gawlas (D)

Danny Noppert vs Christian Perez (B)

Gerwyn Price vs Ted Evetts (A)

Michael Smith vs Lisa Ashton (C)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Groups E-H Opening Matches

Ross Smith vs Luke Woodhouse (G)

Ryan Searle vs Josh Rock (H)

Damon Heta vs Jermaine Wattimena (F)

Nathan Aspinall vs Alan Soutar (E)

Luke Humphries vs Scott Williams (H)

Peter Wright vs Fallon Sherrock (E)

Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Rafferty (G)

Jonny Clayton vs Leonard Gates (F)

Grand Slam of Darts - Roll of Honour 6 Phil Taylor 3 Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price 1 Jose De Sousa, Raymond van Barneveld Scott Waites

Sunday November 13

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Groups A-D Second Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Groups E-H Second Matches

Monday November 14 (1900 GMT)

Groups A-D Third Matches

Tuesday November 15 (1900 GMT)

Groups E-H Third Matches

Wednesday November 16 (1900 GMT)

4x Second Round Matches

Thursday November 17 (1900 GMT)

4x Second Round Matches

Friday November 18 (1900 GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals

Saturday November 19 (1900 GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals

Sunday November 20

Afternoon Session (1300)

Semi-Finals

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Final

Grand Slam of Darts 2021: Prize Money Winner £150,000 Runner-Up £70,000 Semi-Finalists £50,000 Quarter-Finalists £25,000 Last 16 £12,250 Third place in group £8,000 Fourth place in Group £5,000 Group Winner Bonus £3,500

2022 Grand Slam of Darts - Group Stage Draw

Group A

(1) Gerwyn Price

Dave Chisnall

Raymond van Barneveld

Ted Evetts

Group B

(8) Danny Noppert

Simon Whitlock

Mensur Suljovic

Christian Perez

Group C

(4) Michael Smith

Joe Cullen

Ritchie Edhouse

Lisa Ashton

Group D

(5) Rob Cross

Dirk van Duijvenbode

Martin Schindler

Adam Gawlas

Group E

(2) Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall

Alan Soutar

Fallon Sherrock

Group F

(7) Jonny Clayton

Damon Heta

Jermaine Wattimena

Leonard Gates

Group G

(3) Michael van Gerwen

Ross Smith

Luke Woodhouse

Nathan Rafferty

Group H

(6) Luke Humphries

Ryan Searle

Josh Rock

Scott Williams