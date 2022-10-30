PDC Women's Series 19-20: Beau Greaves reels in Fallon Sherrock to join Lisa Ashton at Alexandra Palace

Beau Greaves (centre) will join Lisa Ashton (left) at Alexandra Palace for the World Championship with Fallon Sherrock missing out

Teenage sensation Beau Greaves reeled in Fallon Sherrock at the Women's Series to land a spot at the World Championship at Alexandra Palace in December alongside Lisa Ashton.

The final day of Women's Series action at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan saw Greaves clinch her seventh consecutive title in supreme style.

The 18-year-old nailed an unbelievable 148 finish to hold throw in the seventh leg of a dramatic Event 19 final, with her nearest rival for an Ally Pally spot, 'The Queen of the Palace' Sherrock sitting on tops.

'Beau 'n Arrow' then completed a 5-3 win with an 11-dart break to end the match with a record-breaking 107.86 average.

Sherrock's hopes rested on winning Event 20, but her last 16 defeat to Mikuru Suzuki ensured Greaves' place from the Women's Series Order of Merit.

Greaves, who did not feature in the first 12 Women's Series events of the year, will now head into her maiden PDC World Championship alongside 'The Lancashire Rose' Ashton with Sherrock missing out for only the second time.

More to follow....

More to follow....

