Love The Darts: Why the verbal sparring between Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price is good for darts

Pundits Mark Webster and Laura Turner have told the Love The Darts podcast that the verbal sparring between Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price is good for darts.

The trio are favourites to lift the remaining TV titles on Sky Sports this year with the Grand Slam of Darts and World Championship firmly on the agenda.

But they're battling it out in the press room as well as on the oche with 'Snakebite' claiming players have caught up with Van Gerwen's "mediocre game" before the Dutchman had a cheeky dig at Wright's quarter-final display at the World Grand Prix, saying if the Scot produces a similar performance in their semi-final it'll be a "walkover".

Van Gerwen was true to his word as he produced a stunning 4-0 whitewash victory and then joked, "for a mediocre player, I'm not doing too bad!".

Meanwhile, Wright previously suggested 'The Iceman' Price is behind him in the pecking order in the fight for the world No 1 position.

"Peter's been absolute rubbish this year, I'm not chasing the world No 1 - if he wants it he can have it,' said Price at the double-start event held in Leicester.

"I'm sure the next couple of months I'll get it back. Peter knows he's No 3 in the world, Michael is No 2 and I'm No 1 but talk is cheap."

Guests Webster and Turner admit having characters in the sport, along with the back and forth slanging match, drives interest in the game with both analysts expecting a thrilling climax to the season.

"It's good, but do they generally believe everything they say? I'm not convinced Peter Wright thought he was going to walk all over Michael van Gerwen and win the event. It's an event he's not got the best record in, even though Wright has got a great CV," said Welshman, Webster.

"I like sitting back and watching it unfold because Gerwyn Price was taking a back seat, wasn't he? And then he said 'I'll have my say'.

"Michael just did his talking on the board really. He did his little interview, but largely stayed away. I love it and long may it continue because it adds to the game.

"Don't forget, away from the TV circuit they play in exhibitions as well so they wind each other up there as well. It just adds a little bit of spice as well."

Turner added: "It's a bit of banter more than anything. Not sure how much they actually believe what they're saying half the time but it's fun to watch."