Grand Slam of Darts 2022 draw and schedule: Fallon Sherrock to face Peter Wright on opening night
Fallon Sherrock drawn alongside Peter Wright and Nathan Aspinall on return to Grand Slam of Darts; world No 1 and reigning champion Gerwyn Price to face Dave Chisnall and Raymond van Barneveld in group stage; watch live on Sky Sports on Saturday, with coverage from 1pm
Last Updated: 07/11/22 5:56pm
Fallon Sherrock will face Peter Wright on the opening night of the 2022 Grand Slam of Darts in a rematch of last year's thrilling quarter-final between the pair.
Reigning champion and world No 1 Gerwyn Price heads up an enticing draw for the tournament, which gets under way live on Sky Sports on Saturday, with the Welshman in Group A alongside Dave Chisnall, Raymond van Barneveld and Ted Evetts.
Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen is also part of a star-studded 32-player draw, which will see the top two from each of the eight groups advance to the knockout stages at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton, with the winner taking home the coveted Eric Bristow Trophy and £150,000.
- Barney comes through qualifiers to reach Grand Slam of Darts
- Glorious Greaves reels in Sherrock to join Ashton at Ally Pally
Sherrock enhanced her reputation at last year's Grand Slam as she advanced through the group stage before knocking out Mensur Suljovic to set up a quarter-final with Wright, in which the two-time world champion came through 16-13 before going on to lose in the final for the third time.
Reigning world champion Wright and Women's World Matchplay winner Sherrock will be joined in Group E by World Grand Prix runner-up Nathan Aspinall and Scottish debutant Alan Soutar.
Sherrock and Wright will headline a blockbuster opening day, which will also feature Group A, as Price goes up against world youth champion Ted Evetts.
Van Gerwen will take on newly-crowned European champion Ross Smith in Group G, with qualifier Luke Woodhouse and 2021 World Youth Championship finalist Nathan Rafferty drawn alongside the pair.
Michael Smith headlines Group C along with Masters champion Joe Cullen and Women's Series Order of Merit winner Lisa Ashton, with debutant Ritchie Edhouse joining the trio after coming through Sunday's Tour Card Holder qualifier.
Group D features former world champion Rob Cross and World Series Finals runner-up Dirk van Duijvenbode, and they will compete against German star Martin Schindler and Czech youngster Adam Gawlas.
Elsewhere, Jonny Clayton will play North American champion Leonard Gates on the opening day, with World Cup of Darts winner Damon Heta and Dutch qualifier Jermaine Wattimena making up the Group F representatives.
Sixth-seed Luke Humphries heads up a mouth-watering Group H, which will see Players Championship Finals runner-up Ryan Searle, rising star Josh Rock and Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner Scott Williams vying for places in the last 16.
Meanwhile, UK Open champion Danny Noppert and World Cup winner Simon Whitlock are joined in Group B by 2018 semi-finalist Suljovic and PDC Asian Championship winner Christian Perez.
2022 Grand Slam of Darts group stage draw
Group A
(1) Gerwyn Price
Dave Chisnall
Raymond van Barneveld
Ted Evetts
Group B
(8) Danny Noppert
Simon Whitlock
Mensur Suljovic
Christian Perez
Group C
(4) Michael Smith
Joe Cullen
Ritchie Edhouse
Lisa Ashton
Group D
(5) Rob Cross
Dirk van Duijvenbode
Martin Schindler
Adam Gawlas
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 12, 2022, 1:00pm
Live on
Group E
(2) Peter Wright
Nathan Aspinall
Alan Soutar
Fallon Sherrock
Group F
(7) Jonny Clayton
Damon Heta
Jermaine Wattimena
Leonard Gates
Group G
(3) Michael van Gerwen
Ross Smith
Luke Woodhouse
Nathan Rafferty
Group H
(6) Luke Humphries
Ryan Searle
Josh Rock
Scott Williams
2022 Grand Slam of Darts schedule
Saturday November 12
Afternoon Session (1pm)
Groups A-D Opening Matches
Simon Whitlock vs Mensur Suljovic (B)
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Martin Schindler (D)
Joe Cullen vs Ritchie Edhouse (C)
Dave Chisnall vs Raymond van Barneveld (A)
Rob Cross vs Adam Gawlas (D)
Danny Noppert vs Christian Perez (B)
Gerwyn Price vs Ted Evetts (A)
Michael Smith vs Lisa Ashton (C)
Evening Session (7pm)
Groups E-H Opening Matches
Ross Smith vs Luke Woodhouse (G)
Ryan Searle vs Josh Rock (H)
Damon Heta vs Jermaine Wattimena (F)
Nathan Aspinall vs Alan Soutar (E)
Luke Humphries vs Scott Williams (H)
Peter Wright vs Fallon Sherrock (E)
Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Rafferty (G)
Jonny Clayton vs Leonard Gates (F)
Live Grand Slam of Darts
November 12, 2022, 7:00pm
Live on
Sunday November 13
Afternoon Session (1pm)
Groups A-D Second Matches
Evening Session (7pm)
Groups E-H Second Matches
Monday November 14 (7pm)
Groups A-D Third Matches
Tuesday November 15 (7pm)
Groups E-H Third Matches
Wednesday November 16 (7pm)
4x Second Round Matches
Thursday November 17 (7pm)
4x Second Round Matches
Friday November 18 (7pm)
2x Quarter-Finals
Saturday November 19 (7pm)
2x Quarter-Finals
Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1pm)
Semi-Finals
Evening Session (7pm)
Final