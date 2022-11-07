Grand Slam of Darts 2022 draw and schedule: Fallon Sherrock to face Peter Wright on opening night

Peter Wright and Fallon Sherrock will face off again at the Grand Slam of Darts

Fallon Sherrock will face Peter Wright on the opening night of the 2022 Grand Slam of Darts in a rematch of last year's thrilling quarter-final between the pair.

Reigning champion and world No 1 Gerwyn Price heads up an enticing draw for the tournament, which gets under way live on Sky Sports on Saturday, with the Welshman in Group A alongside Dave Chisnall, Raymond van Barneveld and Ted Evetts.

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen is also part of a star-studded 32-player draw, which will see the top two from each of the eight groups advance to the knockout stages at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton, with the winner taking home the coveted Eric Bristow Trophy and £150,000.

Sherrock enhanced her reputation at last year's Grand Slam as she advanced through the group stage before knocking out Mensur Suljovic to set up a quarter-final with Wright, in which the two-time world champion came through 16-13 before going on to lose in the final for the third time.

Reigning world champion Wright and Women's World Matchplay winner Sherrock will be joined in Group E by World Grand Prix runner-up Nathan Aspinall and Scottish debutant Alan Soutar.

Sherrock and Wright will headline a blockbuster opening day, which will also feature Group A, as Price goes up against world youth champion Ted Evetts.

Van Gerwen will take on newly-crowned European champion Ross Smith in Group G, with qualifier Luke Woodhouse and 2021 World Youth Championship finalist Nathan Rafferty drawn alongside the pair.

Michael Smith headlines Group C along with Masters champion Joe Cullen and Women's Series Order of Merit winner Lisa Ashton, with debutant Ritchie Edhouse joining the trio after coming through Sunday's Tour Card Holder qualifier.

Group D features former world champion Rob Cross and World Series Finals runner-up Dirk van Duijvenbode, and they will compete against German star Martin Schindler and Czech youngster Adam Gawlas.

Elsewhere, Jonny Clayton will play North American champion Leonard Gates on the opening day, with World Cup of Darts winner Damon Heta and Dutch qualifier Jermaine Wattimena making up the Group F representatives.

Sixth-seed Luke Humphries heads up a mouth-watering Group H, which will see Players Championship Finals runner-up Ryan Searle, rising star Josh Rock and Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner Scott Williams vying for places in the last 16.

Meanwhile, UK Open champion Danny Noppert and World Cup winner Simon Whitlock are joined in Group B by 2018 semi-finalist Suljovic and PDC Asian Championship winner Christian Perez.

2022 Grand Slam of Darts group stage draw

Group A

(1) Gerwyn Price

Dave Chisnall

Raymond van Barneveld

Ted Evetts

Group B

(8) Danny Noppert

Simon Whitlock

Mensur Suljovic

Christian Perez

Group C

(4) Michael Smith

Joe Cullen

Ritchie Edhouse

Lisa Ashton

Group D

(5) Rob Cross

Dirk van Duijvenbode

Martin Schindler

Adam Gawlas

Group E

(2) Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall

Alan Soutar

Fallon Sherrock

Group F

(7) Jonny Clayton

Damon Heta

Jermaine Wattimena

Leonard Gates

Group G

(3) Michael van Gerwen

Ross Smith

Luke Woodhouse

Nathan Rafferty

Group H

(6) Luke Humphries

Ryan Searle

Josh Rock

Scott Williams

2022 Grand Slam of Darts schedule

Saturday November 12

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Groups A-D Opening Matches

Simon Whitlock vs Mensur Suljovic (B)

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Martin Schindler (D)

Joe Cullen vs Ritchie Edhouse (C)

Dave Chisnall vs Raymond van Barneveld (A)

Rob Cross vs Adam Gawlas (D)

Danny Noppert vs Christian Perez (B)

Gerwyn Price vs Ted Evetts (A)

Michael Smith vs Lisa Ashton (C)

Evening Session (7pm)

Groups E-H Opening Matches

Ross Smith vs Luke Woodhouse (G)

Ryan Searle vs Josh Rock (H)

Damon Heta vs Jermaine Wattimena (F)

Nathan Aspinall vs Alan Soutar (E)

Luke Humphries vs Scott Williams (H)

Peter Wright vs Fallon Sherrock (E)

Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Rafferty (G)

Jonny Clayton vs Leonard Gates (F)

Sunday November 13

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Groups A-D Second Matches

Evening Session (7pm)

Groups E-H Second Matches

Monday November 14 (7pm)

Groups A-D Third Matches

Tuesday November 15 (7pm)

Groups E-H Third Matches

Wednesday November 16 (7pm)

4x Second Round Matches

Thursday November 17 (7pm)

4x Second Round Matches

Friday November 18 (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Saturday November 19 (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Sunday November 20

Afternoon Session (1pm)

Semi-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

Final