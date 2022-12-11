World Darts Championship: Peter Wright ready to go and lift Sid Waddell trophy after receiving positive news about his wife

Peter Wright says he is ready go and lift the Sid Waddell trophy for a third time in four years after receiving positive news about his wife Joanne's health.

Wright's hairdresser wife, who designs his colourful outfits, required urgent medical attention after a complication from a gallbladder removal operation during the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

The 52-year-old subsequently withdrew from the Players Championship and now heads to Alexandra Palace looking to defend his title with little competitive action under his belt.

Wright begins his bid for a third Sid Waddell Trophy against either Northern Ireland's Mickey Mansell or New Zealand's Ben Robb, who will open proceedings on Thursday, December 15, but 'Snakebite' is ready for the challenge ahead knowing Joanne is in good health.

"I've had lots of things to deal with this year because I've had my gallbladder removed and Jo's illness, but everything is all clear so let's go and pick up old Sid" Peter Wright

Peter and his wife Jo have both suffered ill-health this year, but 'Snakebite' hopes to put all that behind him by claiming a third Ally Pally title

"My mind hasn't been on [defending my title]. It's been more of a worry about Jo and whether they're going to rush her in [to hospital] so it's been four days of relaxing and getting my mind ready for the Worlds," Wright told Sky Sports.

"I've had lots of things to deal with this year because I've had my gallbladder removed and Jo's illness, but everything is all clear so let's go and pick up old Sid.

"I haven't stopped looking after Jo, cooking her breakfast, cooking lunch and dinner, tidying up, washing up and then trying to throw darts in between as well."

The Scot has talked up his chances of winning at Alexandra Palace once again, while dismissing Michael van Gerwen's hopes of adding to his title haul, despite 'The Green Machine' winning the Premier League, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and the Players Championship Finals this year.

"My form on the dart board is still pretty good and I don't practise against anyone anyway. As long as I feel good and the darts are going in on the board then I know how well I'm going to play at the world championship so it's looking good," Wright said.

"I know what to do to prepare for the world championship - I've won it twice in the past three years - so as long as I do the same things as I normally do there shouldn't be no reason why I can't play well.

"I'm looking forward to picking up old Sid next year. It's up to the rest of them to try and stop me.

"I sneak around the back and let everyone talk about Michael van Gerwen, Gezzy Price, Michael Smith, Luke Humphries, Nathan Aspinall and Josh Rock. I'll sneak in there and meet whoever is in the final with me.

"They know when I say I'm gonna go and win it, I'll back it up. I haven't said that I'm going to win it though. I'm going to be in the final."

As for Van Gerwen's incredible run, Wright added: "Van Gerwen's form has got better but he's only played well in one of the tournaments this year, I think. He's getting better, but it means that we all have to get better, which is good for darts and good for TV.

"Hopefully, we'll see some good averages at the Worlds this year."

Wright said he is excited about the darting talent coming through, with youngsters Rock and Beau Greaves set to make their world championship debuts this year, while admitting there could be up to 10 players who could claim the title on January 3.

"It's not like it used to be when you could pick three or four. You could pick at least 10 and still not pick the winner," admitted Wright. "It is really open and you can't forget sneaky Rob Cross who has done really well this year. He could be a dangerous player, but there are loads."

Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship - live on Sky Sports Darts - from December 15 to January 3.