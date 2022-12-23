World Darts Championship: Rising star Scott Williams hailed by Wayne Mardle and John Part

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Part felt Williams' performance was a level above anyone else and backs the underdog to entertain for the remainder of the tournament John Part felt Williams' performance was a level above anyone else and backs the underdog to entertain for the remainder of the tournament

Wayne Mardle and John Part hailed the performance of darting superstar Scott Williams with 'Darth Maple' expecting his clash with Rob Cross to be highly entertaining.

Williams produced the performance of the tournament so far to overcome Ryan Joyce in a first-round thriller at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, nicknamed 'Shaggy' hit 10 180s, averaged over a ton and took out a 164 finish on his way to a 3-1 success, despite Joyce averaging 103.04.

Williams said 'there is no point in feeling nervous' after he came through a humdinger against Joyce

'Hawaii 501' Mardle renamed Williams, who is known for wearing bright yellow outfits on the stage, 'The Entertainer' following his exuberant celebrations and self-assertive personality.

Three-time former world champion Part was impressed by Williams' performance and is already looking forward to his clash with practice partner Cross on Friday afternoon.

"The level of play was something we hadn't seen yet. That was our first real high-octane darts match with 110 averages for a long time in that match," said Part.

"Ryan was enjoying it just as much as Scott but in the end Scott warmed down. He just had that little edge and that belief that he would finish the winner.

"He didn't have the higher average, but he had a lot of other impressive stats. He was 10 of 18 on doubles and an incredible amount of 180s.

"The most important thing is hitting those doubles and the 164 to win the set. You can't fault him and he's got every right to be pretty confident going in against his pal Rob Cross. He's just got to keep doing the same thing.

"Rob Cross has the same thought process even though he's not as outgoing about it as maybe Scott is but they're built the same way, they think the same way. It should be really entertaining.

"I think Rob is really coming back into this game and I don't want to lose either one of these. We're going to lose one."

'This boy can play darts!' Watch Williams pile in fifth maximum before taking out 164 for a sensational 12-dart leg against Joyce

Williams and Joyce played out one of the highest standard first round encounters seen on the Ally Pally stage.

Former quarter-finalist Joyce was not enough to defy 2022 breakout star Williams on his way to an outstanding debut victory.

Williams announced himself with an average just shy of 116 to take the opening set, before Joyce hit back in equally-impressive style.

Though Joyce continued to average over 112 for much of the contest, Williams crucially won the set three decider to regain the lead.

Williams hits 10 180s and averaged over a ton on his way to a 3-1 success

Joyce took the lead in the fourth, but Williams responded with a trio of legs to set up a meeting with former world champion Cross.

"I felt awesome today and that came out on the stage, I know what I'm capable of," said Williams.

"The first set I felt absolutely fantastic, then all of a sudden I started missing but then thankfully it came back.

"There's no point being nervous because it's just a job. It's how I earn a living and it's something that I've been doing for a couple of years and I've been really good. I felt awesome today.

"I've been practicing with Rob [Cross] recently and he was different gravy. He's been playing like he did when he won the Worlds but I've beat him before.

"We're good mates behind the scenes but we're both here to do a job, it should be a good game."

Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship - live on Sky Sports Darts - through to the final on January 3.