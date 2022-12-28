World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson writes off his chances of adding to his two Alexandra Palace titles

Gary Anderson marked his 52nd birthday with a hard-fought win over Madars Razma last time out

Gary Anderson will take on Chris Dobey knowing he will require a Hollywood performance to reach the standard of his two previous triumphs at the World Darts Championship.

The Scot, who won in consecutive years in 2015 and 2016, boasts more wins on the Alexandra Palace stage than any other player - but he has lost his place at the top table of darts in recent times.

He enjoyed a 3-1 win over Madars Razma last time out as he returned to the home of darts on his birthday.

It was by no means a vintage performance by the 52-year-old, with Razma offering stiff competition which included a memorable 154 checkout, but he got the job done, with three ton-plus checkouts of his own.

Despite his success, Anderson does not expect to challenge for a third title this year, but is enjoying being back at The Palace.

"I'm not sure if I can win it this year. My game is nowhere near should be, but I keep trying, and I am practising a lot more with Ryan (Searle)," Anderson said.

"We keep trying, I am practising a heck of a lot more. I have got it in my head to start again next year from scratch and just get myself away from the house and start throwing again."

Wednesday, December 28 - Fixtures (1230 GMT) Ryan Searle vs Jose de Sousa (R3) Danny Noppert vs Alan Soutar (R3) Gary Anderson vs Chris Dobey (R3)

Anderson is one win away from registering a half-century of victories at the PDC World Championship but he comes into this year's tournament under the radar.

"I've heard the commentators and this and that for donkey's but if I actually gave a flying fish 'n' chips what they thought and say then I would have packed in darts a long time ago. I couldn't give two monkey's if I'm above the radar or below it. I'm here just to throw darts and that's it.

"This is the latest I've ever arrived at this tournament but it's good because I've been able to get an extra week's practice in which has helped me. It'll be a long slog now but I'll keep going for as long as I can keep going.

"I made it through to the final two years ago and I hardly threw a dart before the tournament began. I can still do it now and again when I need to."

Wednesday, December 28 - Fixtures (1900 GMT) Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta (R3) Michael van Gerwen vs Mensur Suljovic (R3) Michael Smith vs Martin Schindler (R3)

Anderson added: "This is every dart player's dream just to stand on this stage. Even me - if I cannot smile coming here - this is the place that you need to be.

"It's just a great atmosphere and a great place for the World Championship."

