World Darts Championship: Michael Smith shows class to knock out Joe Cullen as Gabriel Clemens makes history with win over Alan Soutar

Michael Smith produced a dominant 4-1 victory over Joe Cullen to keep his hopes alive and claim his spot in the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship.

It was tipped as a high calibre clash between these two Premier League stars and it didn't disappoint, three maximums in the opening two legs setting the tone as they traded breaks of throw, Smith making Cullen pay for some inaccuracies on the doubles and taking the first set on D8.

Cullen fought back in the second set with Smith flailing on the trebles to race to the clean sweep and bring things level, but Smith quickly regained the advantage. A record-equalling 125 average in set three, plus 10, 14 and 12-dart legs, gave Bullyboy a 2-1 lead and the momentum.

From there, Smith continued to take his throwing to new heights as he started set four with a 13-dart break of throw and whilst Cullen responded with a spectacular 153 checkout, the set unravelled as both started to find problems on the doubles. After a few tense moments, it was Smith who held his nerve to take the deciding leg on D4 to go 3-1 ahead.

Friday, December 30 - Afternoon Results Kim Huybrechts 0-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh (R4) Gabriel Clemens 4-1 Alan Soutar (R4) Michael Smith 4-1 Joe Cullen (R4)

With the writing on the wall for the Rockstar, the St Helens darter had the throw for the match in the fifth set and made it count under pressure, nearly producing the perfect finish after taking out two maximums before just missing on the T19, nailing the D2 to seal his spot in the final eight.

Smith: I had to dig deep for the win

After the match, Smith admitted it was a tough contest to be involved in, but that he "switched up his game" when it mattered the most.

"All I kept telling myself, if I hold my own throw, I will win the match. 4-1 is a bad score. I have dug deep then. I tried to stay away from tops and 10s," said Smith.

"I was leaving eights, fours and 16. That game showed how much I can dig deep, and I can switch up my game.

"I was stubborn and when I started playing, I can change something when I need to. I want to keep playing well and keep doing what I am doing. My 140s are bang on form. 140s win you games."

Next up for Smith, it will be either Luke Humphries or Stephen Bunting, who play in the last match of the evening session tonight.

Clemens makes history as he sinks Soutar

Gabriel Clemens wrote his name into the history books with his comprehensive victory over Alan Soutar

Gabriel Clemens took the step that no German darts player has done before by making it to the final eight of the World Darts Championship with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Alan Soutar.

With Soutar taking his time to get into the tie, Clemens took advantage and, with the help of a 100 average and a brilliant 114 checkout to break the throw, took the first set in a clean sweep, pinning the D16 to wrap up the opener.

Soutar fought back in the second set with a classy 104 out-shot, some inaccuracy from Clemens on the doubles gifting the Scotsman a key hold of throw and allowing him to take the set on tops to bring the game level.

However, the German Giant then took his game to another level, adding another maximum to his tally and pinning the bull to take the third set in three straight legs, breaking the throw in the fourth, with the help of another 180, to make it 3-1 in his favour.

With the finish line in his sights, Clemens took out a sublime 148 checkout to break the throw and have the darts for the match, but the pressure got to him on the D18 with his first match darts, finally taking out tops to seal his quarter-final spot.

Van den Bergh comes out on top in all-Belgian battle

The final day of Alexandra Palace darts action in 2022 got under way with a landmark all-Belgian clash between Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts, Van den Bergh sealing their quarter-final spot against Jonny Clayton with a dominant 4-0 victory.

Van den Bergh got off to a flying start against his World Cup of Darts team-mate, breaking the throw twice to take the first set in three straight legs, before holding off a Huybrechts fight back in the second with a ruthless tops finish on his way to a 2-0 lead.

The third set was a tenser affair as both began to struggle with their accuracy on the trebles, a break of throw plus a clinical D8 finish, proving the difference for Van den Bergh as he secured a third set.

With such a solid lead, Van den Bergh began to throw more freely once again, hitting six consecutive T19s in the opening leg of set four to take full control and wrapping it up on D2 to enter the quarter-finals stage for a third time.

See you in 2023....

There's a break on New Year's Eve but then the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place from January 1-3.

