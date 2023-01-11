PDC Qualifying School: Andy Hamilton and Corey Cadby among players to advance from Stage One

Former World Championship runner-up Andy Hamilton is looking to win back his place on the PDC Tour

Former major finalists Andy Hamilton and Corey Cadby were among the latest 16 players to make it through PDC Qualifying Schools Stage One.

Hamilton, runner-up to Adrian Lewis in the 2012 World Championship, and Cadby, who lost to Gary Anderson in the 2018 UK Open final, are hoping to be among the 27 players who claim PDC Tour Cards for 2023-24.

Australian Cadby was Tuesday's best performer in Kalkar, averaging over 90 in each of his six wins, while Hamilton's day in Milton Keynes included a 5-2 victory over John Bowles in their decisive last-16 tie.

Jamie Lewis, Benito van de Pas and Christian Perez were among the first 16 players to make it through Stage One on Monday.

The UK and European Qualifying Schools will continue on Wednesday, where a further 16 players will automatically progress to the Final Stage, which runs from Thursday through to Sunday.

Fallon Sherrock was beaten 5-4 by Matthew Dennant in the last 64 on Tuesday, the same stage at which Wes Newton - the 2011 UK Open runner-up and three-time World Championship semi-finalist - was defeated.

Mike Warburton, David Sumner, Jim Moston, Chris Quantock, Josh Payne, Graham Usher and Nick Kenny joined Hamilton in progressing in Milton Keynes.

Cadby's fellow winners in Kalkar were Chris Landman, Andy Baetens, Stefan Schroder, Marko Kantele, Steven Strobbe, Robbie Knops and Roy van de Griendt.

