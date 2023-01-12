Michael Smith: World champion gets off to winning ways at Bahrain Darts Masters as all eight PDC stars progress

Michael Smith marked his first outing since becoming world champion with a resounding victory against local Abdulnasser Yusuf in the opening round of the Bahrain Darts Masters.

Smith, who beat Michael van Gerwen in a high-class World Championship final at Alexandra Palace earlier this month, eased to a 6-1 win over Yusuf, racing to a 5-0 lead in quick time, including a 131 checkout on double 20, before his 62-year-old opponent drew huge cheers by taking a leg off the world No.1.

'Bully Boy' averaged over 98 but did not need to recreate the electric performance that saw him take what instantly became a contender for greatest leg of all time, but confirmed he remained the man to beat with an authoritative show.

"I had goosebumps on my walk-on and I enjoyed it," said Smith. "It felt different hearing John McDonald introducing me as world champion and world number one.

"I was a bit nervous up there but I managed to find my feet. Dimitri will be up for it tomorrow but I just want to keep winning."

Smith will face Dimitri Van den Bergh in the quarter-finals after he edged a nailbiter against Alain Abiabi.

Of the eight Asian qualifiers taking on PDC regulars, Abiabi came closest to scoring an upset, coming back from 4-1 down to force a deciding leg.

Van den Bergh landed eight 180s in the tie and also missed double 18 for a nine-dart finish, but saw the Philippines thrower take out 103 and a 14-darter during his gutsy challenge.

Resurgent Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld was making his World Series comeback, having last appeared at this level in 2019, and despatched Yuki Yamada 6-2 with three 180s along the way. He next meets Luke Humphries.

Reigning World Series champion Gerwyn Price got up and running with a 6-2 victory over Singapore's Paul Lim, concluding with a 139 finish.

Fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton awaits after he romped to a 6-0 victory over Basem Mahmood with a three-dart average of 103, the 'Ferrett' finishing 96, 134 and 122 in the opening four legs and punishing a late misses from Mahmood as he moved through to an all-Welsh quarter-final tie.

Peter Wright curried favour in the hall by wearing the colours of the Bahrain flag on his shirt and defeated Toru Suzuki 6-3. He will play Rob Cross, who beat Nitin Kumar.

