Fallon Sherrock misses out on PDC Tour card after early exit on last day of Q-School Final Stage
Keegan Brown and Ronny Huybrechts secured returns to the PDC circuit through the 2023 Qualifying Schools; Fallon Sherrock suffered an early exit and missed out on securing her PDC Tour card in Milton Keynes
Last Updated: 15/01/23 2:16pm
Fallon Sherrock has missed out on securing her PDC Tour card after suffering an early exit on the last day of the PDC Qualifying School's Final Stage in Milton Keynes.
The Women's World Matchplay winner began the fourth and final day sitting 10th in the Order of Merit, knowing the top-nine players at the end of Sunday's action guaranteed a spot on the pro tour next season.
Sherrock earned three points for her performance on Thursday, where she won four matches before losing 6-4 to Stephen Burton in the quarter-finals, then lost in the first round to Darryl Pilgrim a day later.
The 28-year-old restored her hopes of earning her card with a run to the last-16 in Saturday's action, where she won three times ahead of a 6-3 loss to Lee Evans, only to make a last-64 exit on the final day against Robert Collins.
Sherrock opened with a 14-dart hold but lost her next three legs as Collins took control, with three maximums and a 96.32 average not enough to prevent a 6-3 loss and a disappointing end to the week.
The defeat left Sherrock stranded on five points in the UK Order of Merit, which was not enough to earn a PDC Tour card for 2023/24.
Brown and Huybrechts earn cards
Keegan Brown and Ronny Huybrechts secured returns to the PDC circuit at the 2023 Qualifying Schools.
The final day of Qualifying Schools saw 20 players claim two-year PDC Tour Cards, in addition to the seven secured across the first three days.
At the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, 2014 World Youth Champion Brown earned an immediate return to the PDC circuit, having lost his Tour Card at the end of the 2022 campaign despite picking up a ProTour title last year.
Brown was one of nine players to win a Tour Card via the UK Qualifying School Order of Merit, based on performances across the four days.
Irish youngster Dylan Slevin topped the table to claim a Tour Card for the first time, as did Lee Evans, Adam Warner, Graham Hall and Callum Goffin.
Christian Perez broke new ground as the first Filipino to win a Tour Card, while Stephen Burton and Nick Kenny enjoyed returns to the sport's top tier.
Adam Smith-Neale was the last player to book an automatic place on the 2023 PDC circuit as the former World Masters winner went unbeaten to win his Tour Card outright, defeating Kenny 6-4 in the Day Four final.
In Kalkar, Germany, former World Cup finalist Huybrechts ended his three-year absence from the ProTour as one of 10 players to win through the European Qualifying School Order of Merit.
Dutch duo Maik Kuivenhoven and Niels Zonneveld and Czech ace Karel Sedlacek also secured returns to the PDC circuit via the Order of Merit.
Dutchman Richard Veenstra headlines the first-time Tour Card winners alongside young prospects Gian van Veen and Owen Roelofs, while German duo Pascal Rupprecht and Daniel Klose claimed professional status for the first time.
Jacques Labre makes history as the first French Tour Card winner, while Belgium's Robbie Knops became the last player to win a Tour Card outright thanks to a 6-4 defeat of Veenstra in the day's final.
2023 PDC Qualifying Schools
European Final Stage Day Four
Last 16
Vincent Van der Meer 6-5 Karel Sedlacek
Robbie Knops 6-2 Jacob Taylor
Jacques Labre 6-3 Alexander Merkx
Kevin Van Wauwe 6-3 Christopher Toonders
Berry van Peer 6-1 Gian van Veen
Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Benito van de Pas
Richard Veenstra 6-2 Max Hopp
Jeremy van der Winkel 6-3 Marcel Walpen
Quarter-Finals
Robbie Knops 6-4 Vincent Van der Meer
Jacques Labre 6-5 Kevin Van Wauwe
Niels Zonneveld 6-3 Berry van Peer
Richard Veenstra 6-1 Jeremy van der Winkel
Semi-Finals
Robbie Knops 6-4 Jacques Labre
Richard Veenstra 6-4 Niels Zonneveld
Final
Robbie Knops 6-4 Richard Veenstra
UK Final Stage Day Four
Last 16
Dylan Slevin 6-1 Stephen Burton
Prakash Jiwa 6-4 Dan Read
Adam Smith-Neale 6-1 Mark Challenger
Lewis Pride 6-5 Christian Perez
James Howard Hughes 6-0 Michael Flynn
Callum Goffin 6-1 Mike Warburton
Nick Kenny 6-4 Cam Crabtree
Andy Boulton 6-3 Carl Sneyd
Quarter-Finals
Prakash Jiwa 6-5 Dylan Slevin
Adam Smith-Neale 6-4 Lewis Pride
Callum Goffin 6-5 James Howard Hughes
Nick Kenny 6-2 Andy Boulton
Semi-Finals
Adam Smith-Neale 6-4 Prakash Jiwa
Nick Kenny 6-3 Callum Goffin
Final
Adam Smith-Neale 6-4 Nick Kenny