Laura Turner backs Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton after 'brutal' Q-School misses

Fallon Sherrock failed to secure a PDC Tour Card on the final day of Q-School

Laura Turner has backed Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton to bounce back after their "brutal" Q-School losses as both failed to secure a PDC Tour Card.

Sherrock missed out on securing her first PDC Tour card after suffering an early exit on the last day of the PDC Qualifying School's Final Stage in Milton Keynes, making a last-64 exit to Robert Collins.

The Women's World Matchplay winner began the fourth and final day sitting 10th in the Order of Merit, knowing the top nine players at the end of Sunday's action were guaranteed a spot on the pro tour next season.

However, her loss left her stranded on five points - not enough to qualify.

Despite the heartbreak of coming so close, Sky Sports' Laura Turner, who also took part in Q-School, believes Sherrock can be proud of her performances during what was a "tough" week.

"It is so brutal, isn't it," said Turner.

"Even if you just look at the names that didn't make it past the first stage, let alone then going onto stage two, it is very, very difficult.

"It is very much luck of the draw and if you have that brutal four-days-in-a-row-draw, that is tough.

"So, those who do get their card have been playing at such a high standard for such a long time so it is very well earned.

"I followed her quite closely, along with several other players, and the level she played... she played really well.

Ricky Evans beats Fallon Sherrock to book his place in the second round of the World Darts Championship.

"She was really unfortunate to get pipped at the post, but that is the nature of Q-School. You have to be on your game all the time.

"Just one or two slips, especially early on, it is an uphill climb. If you just look at the names who aren't there [on the Pro Tour] that is kind of a testament to it.

"To do it day after day and finish in that top nine, that is playing consistently well over four days and that is hard.

"For Fallon, we have seen her over this season be a bit up and down but actually she was relatively consistent throughout the whole period of it."

Four-time Women's World Champion Ashton was among those who missed out on First Stage qualification in Milton Keynes, unable to recreate her history-making run from 2020 when she became the first woman ever to win a PDC Tour Card.

Lisa Ashton is the only woman ever to have won a PDC Tour Card

Whilst it was a disappointing result for Ashton, Turner thinks the best of Ashton is yet to come as she continues to "set the standard".

"She has already turned round and said she is disappointed with the outcomes this year but is completely determined to come back and do better this year.

"It is tough sometimes to just switch it on and players are human at the end of the day as well so you can't always quite find your best games.

"She is still the only woman to win an outright card for the Tour and she set the standards we are all still following.

"A bad few days at the office for Lisa but I am confident she will bounce back."