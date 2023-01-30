Premier League Darts 2023: We profile Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and the rest of the line-up
Newly-crowned world champion Michael Smith, six-time winner Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright headline the 2023 Premier League Darts season, which begins at The SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday - live on Sky Sports
Reigning champion Van Gerwen will be chasing a record-breaking seventh Premier League crown in 2023.
Fresh from sealing his history-making maiden World Championship title at Alexandra Palace, Michael 'Bully Boy' Smith is back, with 2021 world champion Gerwyn Price also set to star alongside Peter Wright.
Meanwhile, Chris Dobey will be among the eight players competing after claiming his maiden PDC major title at the Masters, alongside Nathan Aspinall, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Jonny Clayton.
The individual knockout tournaments continue this year so, as we look ahead to what promises to be a fascinating 17 weeks of action, we have profiled the stars vying for one of the sport's most coveted titles...
Michael Smith
PDC Order of Merit: 1st
PL Apps: 5
Last Year: 6th
PL Best: Runner-up (2018)
'Bully Boy' finally broke into the big time by winning his maiden World Championship title at Alexandra Palace which has seen him climb to world No 1.
The St Helens star - a finalist in 2018 - is one of the most prodigious talents in the sport, and given the way he has matured over the last 12 months, you feel a first Premier League title is now firmly on his radar.
He landed his maiden TV nine-darter during the 2020 Premier League in Dublin against Daryl Gurney, but he will want to improve on last year's disappointing finish - securing his first and only Premier League win in Newcastle on the 16th and final night.
Peter Wright
PDC Order of Merit: 2nd
PL Apps: 9
Last Year: 5th
PL Best: Runner-Up (2017)
After landing multiple World Championship titles following his second triumph in three years at Alexandra Palace, Wright was unable to live up to the hype last year.
The colourful Scot is set to make his 10th consecutive Premier League appearance but he will want to land the big prize having lost out in such dramatic circumstances in 2017.
'Snakebite' has vowed to target the Premier League, having made just two play-off appearances in eight seasons - an underwhelming return for a player of his calibre.
Michael van Gerwen
PDC Order of Merit: 3rd
PL Apps: 10
Last Year: Winner
PL Best: Winner (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022)
Beware of the wounded animal. Six-time winner Van Gerwen will be desperate to banish memories of a heart-breaking World Championship defeat to Michael Smith.
The three-time world champion equalled Phil Taylor's haul of six Premier League titles last year as well as collecting the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals titles, but the Dutchman will be targeting more silverware and complete domination.
Gerwyn Price
PDC Order of Merit: 4th
PL Apps: 4
Last Year: 7th
PL Best: 5th (2019, 2020)
'The Iceman' endured a nightmare campaign on debut in 2018, suffering elimination without a win to his name, before recording consecutive fifth-placed finishes in 2019 and 2020.
He did not fare any better last year with a disappointing seventh-placed finish but he did strike gold by landing two nine-darters on an incredible night in Belfast.
The Welshman will be desperate to bounce back from a shock World Championship quarter-final exit to Germany's Gabriel Clemens by attempting to feature in the play-off picture for the first time.
Jonny Clayton
PDC Order of Merit: 7th
PL Apps: 2
Last Year: Semi-finals
PL Best: Winner (2021)
'The Ferret' enjoyed a year to remember in 2021. The diminutive Welshman only qualified for the tournament by virtue of his victory at the season-opening Masters, before storming to Premier League glory on debut.
Clayton was beaten by Joe Cullen in the semi-finals of last year's tournament but the 48-year-old will be among the favourites once again and aiming to regain the trophy.
Nathan Aspinall
PDC Order of Merit: 9th
PL Apps: 2
Last Year: DNP
PL Best: Runner-Up (2020)
Aspinall - the runner-up to Glen Durrant on his debut in 2020 - will be making his third Premier League appearance after featuring in TV finals at the World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts over recent months.
'The Asp', who is also a two-time World Championship semi-finalist, is already being regarded as a dark horse to win this year's event.
Dimitri Van den Bergh
PDC Order of Merit: 11th
PL Apps: 1
Last Year: DNP
PL Best: 5th (2020)
Van den Bergh also makes his return to the Premier League stage following a terrific 2022 campaign, which saw him win two World Series of Darts titles and reach Matchplay and World Championship semi-finals.
'The DreamMaker' brings his dancing feet back to the tournament, which is growing in popularity across Europe - especially in his homeland of Belgium.
Chris Dobey
PDC Order of Merit: 21st
PL Apps: 0
Last Year: DNP
PL Best: 0
Dobey's rise into the darting big-time will continue after his inclusion in this year's Premier League.
'Hollywood' previously featured in the Premier League as a Challenger in 2019 and 2020, but he will now compete full-time in the event over the next four months having lifted his first televised title at the Masters.
The 32-year-old beat Rob Cross in the final in Milton Keynes to land the £65,000 top prize and secure a spot in the eight-man tournament.
2023 Premier League Schedule
|Night 1
|The SSE Arena, Belfast
|February 2
|Night 2
|Cardiff International Arena
|February 9
|Night 3
|OVO Hydro, Glasgow
|February 16
|Night 4
|3Arena, Dublin
|February 23
|Night 5
|Westpoint Exeter
|March 2
|Night 6
|The Brighton Centre
|March 9
|Night 7
|Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
|March 16
|Night 8
|Utilita Arena, Newcastle
|March 23
|Night 9
|Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
|March 30
|Night 10
|Utilita Arena, Birmingham
|April 6
|Night 11
|M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
|April 13
|Night 12
|Rotterdam Ahoy
|April 20
|Night 13
|First Direct Arena, Leeds
|April 27
|Night 14
|AO Arena, Manchester
|May 4
|Night 15
|Utilita Arena, Sheffield
|May 11
|Night 16
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|May 18
|Play-Offs
|The O2, London
|May 25
