Premier League Darts: Chris Dobey is on cloud nine following victory in Belfast but he also has Wembley on his mind

Chris Dobey was a Premier League Darts winner on debut in Belfast. Can he produce another Hollywood ending in Cardiff this Thursday?

Chris Dobey is "living the dream" following a sensational Premier League debut victory in Belfast but the Newcastle United fan also has Wembley firmly on his mind.

Dobey - making his full-time debut in the Premier League - defeated Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and favourite Michael van Gerwen to make the perfect start to this year's roadshow at the SSE Arena.

The Bedlington thrower enjoyed a whirlwind week, celebrating his first televised title at last weekend's Masters, which earned him a spot in this year's star-studded line-up.

Dobey, 32, then saw his beloved Newcastle United reach their first domestic cup final for 24 years in the Carabao Cup, before he scooped the £10,000 nightly bonus following his Belfast exploits.

"I've had worse weeks, that's for sure," joked Dobey, who takes on Gerwyn Price on Night Two in Cardiff next.

"I am delighted to come out here and get the win on the first night. It shows where my game is at and I'm happy with the way I'm playing.

"I'm a pretty confident player anyway, but that win last week gave me a different kind of confidence.

"I know I can win on the big stage now and I proved it on Thursday night. I've taken three of the biggest scalps in the game - I'm living the dream!"

Dobey, who featured as a 'challenger' in 2019 and 2020, believes it was crucial to make a strong start to his campaign.

"It means a lot. It is massive," added Dobey, who will head to the Welsh capital on a run of eight consecutive victories.

"I believed I should have been in after the Masters, but it's proved all those doubters wrong and I've shown that I can win against the world's best.

"I didn't have anything to prove to myself because I knew I was capable, I knew I could win, and I came up and did the job."

Howay The Lads

Dobey is also hoping his beloved Newcastle United can win their first trophy since the Fairs Cup in 1969 when they take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley at the end of February.

"I'll be there at Wembley. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. It doesn't matter how much money we've got, the way they're playing anything can happen so I'll be making the most of it," said Dobey.

With a Wembley date already on the cards, Dobey is also looking forward to his homecoming at the Utilita Arena on March 23 when we will walk on to Mark Knopfler's legendry track 'Local Hero'.

"It's something I've listed in the calendar already, playing in front of a home crowd. I've just watched my walk-on in Newcastle when I was a Contender and it gave me the shivers. It's got to be done! The crowd will be buzzing and I want to give something back.

"If they win the cup I'll get the whole team to come and watch me."

Night Two - Thursday February 9

Cardiff International Arena

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith vs Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Semi-Finals

Smith/Clayton vs Aspinall/Wright

Price/Dobey vs Van Gerwen/Van den Bergh

All matches are best of 11 legs

2023 Premier League Schedule Night 2 Cardiff International Arena February 9 Night 3 OVO Hydro, Glasgow February 16 Night 4 3Arena, Dublin February 23 Night 5 Westpoint Exeter March 2 Night 6 The Brighton Centre March 9 Night 7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham March 16 Night 8 Utilita Arena, Newcastle March 23 Night 9 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin March 30 Night 10 Utilita Arena, Birmingham April 6 Night 11 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 13 Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 20 Night 13 First Direct Arena, Leeds April 27 Night 14 AO Arena, Manchester May 4 Night 15 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 11 Night 16 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 18 Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

We're back for more Premier League Darts action from the Cardiff International Arena on Thursday, February 9 - live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm.