Premier League Darts: Chris Dobey is on cloud nine following victory in Belfast but he also has Wembley on his mind
Chris Dobey still on cloud nine following amazing debut win in Belfast;Cardiff's International Arena hosts the second of 17 individual venues from Thursday, February 9 with the Play-Offs returning to The O2 in London on Thursday, May 25
Last Updated: 05/02/23 6:13pm
Chris Dobey is "living the dream" following a sensational Premier League debut victory in Belfast but the Newcastle United fan also has Wembley firmly on his mind.
Dobey - making his full-time debut in the Premier League - defeated Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and favourite Michael van Gerwen to make the perfect start to this year's roadshow at the SSE Arena.
The Bedlington thrower enjoyed a whirlwind week, celebrating his first televised title at last weekend's Masters, which earned him a spot in this year's star-studded line-up.
Dobey, 32, then saw his beloved Newcastle United reach their first domestic cup final for 24 years in the Carabao Cup, before he scooped the £10,000 nightly bonus following his Belfast exploits.
"I've had worse weeks, that's for sure," joked Dobey, who takes on Gerwyn Price on Night Two in Cardiff next.
"I am delighted to come out here and get the win on the first night. It shows where my game is at and I'm happy with the way I'm playing.
"I'm a pretty confident player anyway, but that win last week gave me a different kind of confidence.
"I know I can win on the big stage now and I proved it on Thursday night. I've taken three of the biggest scalps in the game - I'm living the dream!"
Dobey, who featured as a 'challenger' in 2019 and 2020, believes it was crucial to make a strong start to his campaign.
"It means a lot. It is massive," added Dobey, who will head to the Welsh capital on a run of eight consecutive victories.
"I believed I should have been in after the Masters, but it's proved all those doubters wrong and I've shown that I can win against the world's best.
"I didn't have anything to prove to myself because I knew I was capable, I knew I could win, and I came up and did the job."
Howay The Lads
Dobey is also hoping his beloved Newcastle United can win their first trophy since the Fairs Cup in 1969 when they take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley at the end of February.
"I'll be there at Wembley. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. It doesn't matter how much money we've got, the way they're playing anything can happen so I'll be making the most of it," said Dobey.
With a Wembley date already on the cards, Dobey is also looking forward to his homecoming at the Utilita Arena on March 23 when we will walk on to Mark Knopfler's legendry track 'Local Hero'.
"It's something I've listed in the calendar already, playing in front of a home crowd. I've just watched my walk-on in Newcastle when I was a Contender and it gave me the shivers. It's got to be done! The crowd will be buzzing and I want to give something back.
"If they win the cup I'll get the whole team to come and watch me."
Night Two - Thursday February 9
Cardiff International Arena
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith vs Jonny Clayton
Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey
Michael van Gerwen vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
Semi-Finals
Smith/Clayton vs Aspinall/Wright
Price/Dobey vs Van Gerwen/Van den Bergh
All matches are best of 11 legs
