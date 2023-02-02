Premier League Darts: Debutant Chris Dobey stuns Michael van Gerwen to win opening night in Belfast

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the best of the action from Night One of the Premier League in Belfast Take a look at the best of the action from Night One of the Premier League in Belfast

Chris Dobey made a dream Premier League debut as he stunned reigning and six-time champion Michael van Gerwen to win the opening night of action in Belfast.

Dobey claimed his first major PDC title by winning the Masters in Milton Keynes which helped him gatecrash the cast list for this year's Premier League.

And the 32-year-old from Bedlington produced a Hollywood-style ending after defeating two-time former world champion Peter Wright in the quarter-finals and then sending Nathan Aspinall crashing out to reach the final where he upset defending champion Van Gerwen.

Premier League - Night 1 in Belfast Results Quarter-finals Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2 Jonny Clayton Michael Smith 3-6 Michael van Gerwen Peter Wright 3-6 Chris Dobey Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Gerwyn Price Semi-finals Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-6 Michael van Gerwen Chris Dobey 6-4 Nathan Aspinall Final Chris Dobey 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

A captivating final, which saw Dobey land a 170 checkout in the second leg, went all the way to a deciding leg with Dobey landing a sensational 160 checkout to take home five league points.

"I'm living the dream," said a delighted Dobey, who twice starred as a Challenger in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Premier League.

"The 160 checkout had to go because Michael was waiting on 127 and he's well capable of taking that out.

"Michael has got a great record against me, and it gets in your head, but I knew I could do it after beating him on TV for the first time at the European Championship.

"I know what I can do, and right now my confidence is sky high.

"I felt that I deserved my place in the tournament, I didn't have anything to prove to myself but I think I've proved a few people wrong tonight.

"I'm getting a taste of it now and I love it. I want to be here all the time."

Van Gerwen picks up three league points after gaining sweet revenge over Michael Smith in their first meeting since the World Championship final, and Dimitri Van den Bergh to go second on the embryonic table.

Losing semi-finalists Aspinall and Van den Bergh leave Belfast with two points each thanks to quarter-final wins over Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton respectively.

A week in the life of Chris Dobey

Sunday - Crowned Masters Champion



Monday - Announced in the 2023 Premier League



Thursday - Wins in Belfast on full debut



"You've either got it or you haven't in terms of that ability. He's knows he's got the ability so that panic hasn't set it. That Masters win is the catalyst for we don't know, but it's the catalyst for tonight. That was an amazing win. He didn't look nervy on the 160 but he's creating that for himself. I love seeing new winners. Dobey has been a great player for a long time. Good luck to him. He wasn't nervous, which is mind-boggling, but crack on Chris." Wayne Mardle on Chris Dobey

Where are we heading next?

Night 2 in Cardiff: Thursday, February 9 Quarter-Finals Michael Smith vs Jonny Clayton Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey Michael van Gerwen vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

The Premier League roadshow heads to Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Thursday, February 9 for Night Two of the league phase, as Welsh duo Price and Clayton face Dobey and Smith respectively in the quarter-finals.

The night's other quarter-finals will see Aspinall face Wright, while Van Gerwen takes on Van den Bergh.

2023 Premier League Schedule Night 2 Cardiff International Arena February 9 Night 3 OVO Hydro, Glasgow February 16 Night 4 3Arena, Dublin February 23 Night 5 Westpoint Exeter March 2 Night 6 The Brighton Centre March 9 Night 7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham March 16 Night 8 Utilita Arena, Newcastle March 23 Night 9 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin March 30 Night 10 Utilita Arena, Birmingham April 6 Night 11 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 13 Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 20 Night 13 First Direct Arena, Leeds April 27 Night 14 AO Arena, Manchester May 4 Night 15 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 11 Night 16 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 18 Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

