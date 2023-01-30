Premier League Darts schedule and TV times: Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright star
Darts' biggest party is back in 2023 as the Premier League roadshow heads to a venue near you!; the SSE Arena in Belfast plays host as the first of 17 individual venues from Thursday February 2 with the Play-Offs returning to The O2 in London on Thursday May 25
Last Updated: 30/01/23 4:50pm
Full schedule and TV times as Michael Smith takes Michael van Gerwen in a repeat of the World Darts Championship final on the opening night of this year's Premier League.
This year's tournament will see eight of the sport's top stars contesting 16 mini-events during the season, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best-of-11 legs.
The Premier League season gets under way at The SSE Arena in Belfast, with the opening night's quarter-finals headlined by a blockbuster showdown between Smith and reigning champion Van Gerwen.
This will be the pair's first meeting since their Alexandra Palace epic on January 3, which saw Smith land a history-making nine-darter en route to clinching his maiden World Championship crown.
Two-time world champion Peter Wright plays newly-crowned Masters champion Chris Dobey, who celebrated his first televised triumph in Milton Keynes on Sunday night.
Dimitri Van den Bergh marks his Premier League return with a clash against 2021 champion Jonny Clayton, while 2020 runner-up Nathan Aspinall plays Gerwyn Price - who famously landed two nine-darters in Belfast last year.
Night Two will take place at Cardiff's International Arena on February 9, with Price pitted against Dobey on his homecoming, while Clayton makes his return to home soil with a tie against Smith.
Wright will headline Night Three at Glasgow's OVO Hydro when he takes on Van den Bergh, with six-time champion Van Gerwen up against Aspinall in a repeat of October's World Grand Prix final.
The sport's biggest roadshow rolls into Dublin's 3Arena on Thursday February 23, as Smith and Wright lock horns in a repeat of the 2022 World Championship final.
Night Five in Exeter will then see a repeat of two televised finals from 2022, with Van Gerwen meeting Price in a repeat of July's World Matchplay decider, before Aspinall and Smith battle it out in a rematch of November's Grand Slam showpiece.
Quarter-final fixtures for 14 of the 16 league phase nights are listed below in draw bracket order, with fixtures for Night Eight and Night 16 to be determined by league standings heading into each night.
All matches will be played over a best-of-11 legs format, with a £10,000 bonus on offer to each night's winner.
2023 Premier League Fixtures
Night One - Thursday February 2
The SSE Arena, Belfast
Quarter-Finals
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Jonny Clayton
Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen
Peter Wright vs Chris Dobey
Nathan Aspinall vs Gerwyn Price
Live Premier League Darts
February 2, 2023, 7:00pm
Night Two - Thursday February 9
Cardiff International Arena
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith vs Jonny Clayton
Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey
Michael van Gerwen vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
Live Premier League Darts
February 9, 2023, 7:00pm
Night Three - Thursday February 16
OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Quarter-Finals
Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen
Peter Wright vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
Jonny Clayton vs Chris Dobey
Night Four - Thursday February 23
3Arena, Dublin
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith vs Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
Jonny Clayton vs Nathan Aspinall
Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen
Night Five - Thursday March 2
Westpoint Exeter
Quarter-Finals
Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price
Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Chris Dobey
Jonny Clayton vs Peter Wright
Night Six - Thursday March 9
M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Quarter-Finals
Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen vs Jonny Clayton
Chris Dobey vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael Smith vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
Night Seven - Thursday March 16
Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Quarter-Finals
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Nathan Aspinall
Jonny Clayton vs Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen
Chris Dobey vs Michael Smith
Night Eight - Thursday March 23
Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Quarter-Finals
Fixtures based on league table following Night Seven
Night Nine - Thursday March 30
Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
Quarter-Finals
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Michael Smith
Nathan Aspinall vs Chris Dobey
Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen
Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price
Night Ten - Thursday April 6
Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Quarter-Finals
Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey
Nathan Aspinall vs Jonny Clayton
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright vs Michael Smith
Night 11 - Thursday April 13
The Brighton Centre
Quarter-Finals
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Michael van Gerwen
Chris Dobey vs Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall
Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith
Night 12 - Thursday April 20
Rotterdam Ahoy
Quarter-Finals
Chris Dobey vs Jonny Clayton
Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall
Night 13 - Thursday April 27
First Direct Arena, Leeds
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith vs Chris Dobey
Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Clayton
Nathan Aspinall vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
Night 14 - Thursday May 4
AO Arena, Manchester
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright vs Jonny Clayton
Chris Dobey vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall
Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen
Night 15 - Thursday May 11
Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Quarter-Finals
Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall
Chris Dobey vs Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith
Jonny Clayton vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
Night 16 - Thursday May 18
P&J Live, Aberdeen
Quarter-Finals
Fixtures based on league table following Night 15
Play-Offs - Thursday May 25
The O2, London
Semi-Finals and Final