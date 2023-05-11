Premier League Darts: Michael Smith defeats MVG, Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price to win in Sheffield

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from Night 15 of the Premier League in Sheffield as Michael Smith stormed to a third consecutive nightly win A look back at the best of the action from Night 15 of the Premier League in Sheffield as Michael Smith stormed to a third consecutive nightly win

Michael Smith secured a hat-trick of Premier League Darts nightly wins by defeating Michael van Gerwen, Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price en route to more stunning success in Sheffield.

Price could have guaranteed top spot with victory in the Night 15 showpiece, but the St Helens star cut the Welshman's lead at the summit to just three points after claiming the spoils in the Steel City.

Premier League - Night 15 in Sheffield Results Quarter-finals Gerwyn Price 6-2 Nathan Aspinall Chris Dobey 6-4 Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen 4-6 Michael Smith Jonny Clayton 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh Semi-finals Gerwyn Price 6-2 Chris Dobey Michael Smith 6-4 Jonny Clayton Final Gerwyn Price 3-6 Michael Smith

Smith ended Michael van Gerwen's hopes in Sheffield with this sensational 130 checkout on the bullseye

Smith began his campaign with a 6-4 win over reigning champion Van Gerwen, converting a stunning 130 checkout on the bull to defeat the Dutchman for a second week in succession.

The world No 1 continued his charge to defeat Clayton in a repeat of last week's decider, averaging almost 108 and sealing the deal with a superb 11-darter.

Smith then capped off a terrific night of action by claiming the £10,000 winner's bonus, extending his winning Premier League run to nine matches in the process.

Van Gerwen produced this brilliant 154 checkout against Smith

"Three in a row, it took me 15 weeks to win one night last year and now I've won four," reflected Smith, who has leapfrogged Van Gerwen into second spot after his fourth nightly win overall. "I am still in with a chance of finishing top.

"Me and Gez spoke about it backstage before the match, if it's me and him in the final next week he finishes top. Hopefully I can be top.

"I know you get nothing out of finishing top but it is the prestige. I have qualified last week and I could have just laid down and let anyone beat me. But I still need to go to The O2 playing well and winning."

Smith says he spoke to Gerwyn Price after their match and reminded the Welshman he can still finish in top spot

Price - who was victorious in Sheffield 12 months ago - retained top spot after storming through to his eighth nightly final of 2023 with 6-2 wins over Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey.

In the evening's other quarter-finals, Clayton moved two points clear of Aspinall ahead of their decisive Night 16 showdown, courtesy of a battling 6-4 victory against Dimitri Van den Bergh.

The 2021 champion conjured up a spectacular 170 checkout midway through the tie, and registered his sixth ton-plus average of the campaign to see off the Belgian.

'The Ferret' is in a straight shootout with Aspinall for the final spot, with the pair going head-to-head in the quarter-final next week in Aberdeen.

Jonny Clayton took out this brilliant 170 during his victory against Dimitri Van den Bergh

Victory will assure the Welshman another appearance at The O2 while even if Aspinall wins the quarter-final he also has to win his semi-final.

"It's massive," Clayton said. "All the pressure is on Nathan next week. He has to win, the ball is in my court because if I win I am through. I am going to try and relax and play my game.

"I was shaking like hell up there. It's two points that are going to be massive."

Meanwhile, Dobey cemented sixth spot in the table with an impressive 6-4 success against Peter Wright, crashing in six 180s and reeling off four straight legs from 4-2 down to advance.

Peter Wright found this 126 checkout after Chris Dobey just missed out on a spectacular 170 finish

Where are we heading next?

Night 16 in Aberdeen: Thursday, May 18 Quarter-Finals Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright Jonny Clayton vs Nathan Aspinall Michael Smith vs Dimitri Van den Bergh Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey

The Premier League roadshow heads to P&J Live, Aberdeen on Thursday May 18 for Night 16 of the league phase.

League leader Price meets Wright in his quarter-final tie, knowing that a run to next Thursday's final will see him top the table for the first time in his Premier League career.

Clayton and Aspinall meet in a huge encounter with fourth spot on the line.

Clayton would confirm his Play-Off qualification with victory, while Aspinall must progress to the Night 16 final to overhaul his Welsh rival, who will qualify via nights won if the pair finish level on points.

Smith will begin his bid for an unprecedented fourth straight nightly win against Van den Bergh, while Van Gerwen and Dobey also collide for a place in the semi-finals.

2023 Premier League Schedule Night 16 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 18 Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

We're back for more Premier League Darts action from the P&J Live, Aberdeen on Thursday May 18 - live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.