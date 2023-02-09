Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price defeats Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall to win in Cardiff

Gerwyn Price made it a night to remember on his homecoming in Cardiff as the Welshman defeated Nathan Aspinall to win on Night Two of the Premier League.

Price, roared on by a sell-out crowd at the Cardiff International Arena, celebrated wins over Chris Dobey, Michael van Gerwen and Aspinall to cap off a fairy-tale return on home soil.

The 2021 world champion - sporting his national colours - avenged his Night One defeat to 'The Asp' to claim the maximum five league points and scoop the £10,000 bonus prize in the Welsh capital.

Premier League - Night 2 in Cardiff Results Quarter-finals Michael Smith 6-3 Jonny Clayton Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Peter Wright Gerwyn Price 6-5 Chris Dobey Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh Semi-finals Michael Smith 4-6 Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price 6-5 Michael van Gerwen Final Nathan Aspinall 3-6 Gerwyn Price

"Honestly I loved every minute of it. It's not very often I get this. I'm soaking it all up," said an emotional Price, who is level on five points alongside Dobey, Van Gerwen and Aspinall.

"I'm lost for words. I don't get this reception very often, so I appreciate every bit of support. It was fantastic.

"How did I win against Michael (van Gerwen)? Michael outplayed me, but I've lost games like that before.

"The crowd got me over the line tonight. I'm not in the best of form. I was playing well before I was ill at the Masters and then I started feeling sorry for myself.

"I'm still not 100 per cent, but I felt better tonight, and hopefully over the next couple of weeks I will get my form back."

Earlier in the night, Price opened his Premier League account with a battling last-leg win over Night One winner Dobey, in a contest bookended by 12-darters from the home favourite.

The Welshman then came through a scintillating semi-final tussle against Van Gerwen, surviving two match darts in a dramatic last-leg decider to progress with a 13-dart break.

Van Gerwen averaged 110.75 in defeat - almost 14 points more than Price - but the three-time Grand Slam champion held his nerve in a thrilling finale.

Aspinall, meanwhile, kicked off his Cardiff campaign with a 6-3 success against Peter Wright, firing in seven 180s and sealing the deal with a sublime 10-darter, despite suffering a bounce-out midway through the leg.

The Stockport star then defeated Michael Smith in a thrilling last four tussle, defying 121, 137 and 148 finishes from the world champion by wrapping up victory with a stunning 136 checkout of his own.

In Thursday's other quarter-finals, Smith posted a ton-plus average to deny Jonny Clayton a dream homecoming, while Van Gerwen toppled Dimitri Van den Bergh in a repeat of their opening night semi-final to make it eight consecutive wins over the Belgian.

Where are we heading next?

Night 3 in Glasgow: Thursday, February 16 Quarter-Finals Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen Peter Wright vs Dimitri Van den Bergh Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith Jonny Clayton vs Chris Dobey

The Premier League roadshow heads to Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Thursday, February 16 for Night Three of the league phase.

Wright headlines the action as he bids to ignite his campaign against Van den Bergh.

Elsewhere, Price takes on world champion Smith, Aspinall and six-time winner Van Gerwen collide in a repeat of October's World Grand Prix final, while Clayton and Dobey also lock horns.

2023 Premier League Schedule Night 3 OVO Hydro, Glasgow February 16 Night 4 3Arena, Dublin February 23 Night 5 Westpoint Exeter March 2 Night 6 The Brighton Centre March 9 Night 7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham March 16 Night 8 Utilita Arena, Newcastle March 23 Night 9 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin March 30 Night 10 Utilita Arena, Birmingham April 6 Night 11 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 13 Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 20 Night 13 First Direct Arena, Leeds April 27 Night 14 AO Arena, Manchester May 4 Night 15 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 11 Night 16 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 18 Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

