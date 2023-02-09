Darts News

News

Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price defeats Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall to win in Cardiff

Gerwyn Price sees off Chris Dobey, Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall to win in Cardiff ; OVO Hydro, Glasgow hosts the third of 17 individual venues on Thursday, February 16 with the Play-Offs returning to The O2 in London on Thursday, May 25

Last Updated: 09/02/23 11:37pm

Gerwyn Price enjoyed a dream homecoming in Cardiff on Thursday. Take a look at the best of the action...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Gerwyn Price enjoyed a dream homecoming in Cardiff on Thursday. Take a look at the best of the action...
Gerwyn Price enjoyed a dream homecoming in Cardiff on Thursday. Take a look at the best of the action...

Gerwyn Price made it a night to remember on his homecoming in Cardiff as the Welshman defeated Nathan Aspinall to win on Night Two of the Premier League.

Price, roared on by a sell-out crowd at the Cardiff International Arena, celebrated wins over Chris Dobey, Michael van Gerwen and Aspinall to cap off a fairy-tale return on home soil.

The 2021 world champion - sporting his national colours - avenged his Night One defeat to 'The Asp' to claim the maximum five league points and scoop the £10,000 bonus prize in the Welsh capital.

Premier League - Night 2 in Cardiff Results

Quarter-finals Michael Smith 6-3 Jonny Clayton
Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price 6-5 Chris Dobey
Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh
Semi-finals Michael Smith 4-6 Nathan Aspinall
Gerwyn Price 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
Final Nathan Aspinall 3-6 Gerwyn Price
Price was soaking up the love from the Cardiff crowd after winning an epic night of darts

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Price was soaking up the love from the Cardiff crowd after winning an epic night of darts
Price was soaking up the love from the Cardiff crowd after winning an epic night of darts

"Honestly I loved every minute of it. It's not very often I get this. I'm soaking it all up," said an emotional Price, who is level on five points alongside Dobey, Van Gerwen and Aspinall.

"I'm lost for words. I don't get this reception very often, so I appreciate every bit of support. It was fantastic.

"How did I win against Michael (van Gerwen)? Michael outplayed me, but I've lost games like that before.

"The crowd got me over the line tonight. I'm not in the best of form. I was playing well before I was ill at the Masters and then I started feeling sorry for myself.

"I'm still not 100 per cent, but I felt better tonight, and hopefully over the next couple of weeks I will get my form back."

The Welshman won a dramatic last-leg decider in his semi-final against Van Gerwen

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The Welshman won a dramatic last-leg decider in his semi-final against Van Gerwen
The Welshman won a dramatic last-leg decider in his semi-final against Van Gerwen

Earlier in the night, Price opened his Premier League account with a battling last-leg win over Night One winner Dobey, in a contest bookended by 12-darters from the home favourite.

The Welshman then came through a scintillating semi-final tussle against Van Gerwen, surviving two match darts in a dramatic last-leg decider to progress with a 13-dart break.

Price beats Chris Dobey in a thrilling last-leg shootout in the quarter-finals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Price beats Chris Dobey in a thrilling last-leg shootout in the quarter-finals
Price beats Chris Dobey in a thrilling last-leg shootout in the quarter-finals

Van Gerwen averaged 110.75 in defeat - almost 14 points more than Price - but the three-time Grand Slam champion held his nerve in a thrilling finale.

Aspinall, meanwhile, kicked off his Cardiff campaign with a 6-3 success against Peter Wright, firing in seven 180s and sealing the deal with a sublime 10-darter, despite suffering a bounce-out midway through the leg.

The Stockport star then defeated Michael Smith in a thrilling last four tussle, defying 121, 137 and 148 finishes from the world champion by wrapping up victory with a stunning 136 checkout of his own.

Michael Smith nailed this magnificent 137 finish during his semi-final defeat to Aspinall

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Michael Smith nailed this magnificent 137 finish during his semi-final defeat to Aspinall
Michael Smith nailed this magnificent 137 finish during his semi-final defeat to Aspinall

In Thursday's other quarter-finals, Smith posted a ton-plus average to deny Jonny Clayton a dream homecoming, while Van Gerwen toppled Dimitri Van den Bergh in a repeat of their opening night semi-final to make it eight consecutive wins over the Belgian.

Excited fans welcomed Price into a 'cauldron of noise' before his opening match against Dobey

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Excited fans welcomed Price into a 'cauldron of noise' before his opening match against Dobey
Excited fans welcomed Price into a 'cauldron of noise' before his opening match against Dobey

Where are we heading next?

Night 3 in Glasgow: Thursday, February 16

Quarter-Finals Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen
Peter Wright vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
Jonny Clayton vs Chris Dobey

The Premier League roadshow heads to Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Thursday, February 16 for Night Three of the league phase.

Wright headlines the action as he bids to ignite his campaign against Van den Bergh.

Also See:

Elsewhere, Price takes on world champion Smith, Aspinall and six-time winner Van Gerwen collide in a repeat of October's World Grand Prix final, while Clayton and Dobey also lock horns.

2023 Premier League Schedule

Night 3 OVO Hydro, Glasgow February 16
Night 4 3Arena, Dublin February 23
Night 5 Westpoint Exeter March 2
Night 6 The Brighton Centre March 9
Night 7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham March 16
Night 8 Utilita Arena, Newcastle March 23
Night 9 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin March 30
Night 10 Utilita Arena, Birmingham April 6
Night 11 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 13
Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 20
Night 13 First Direct Arena, Leeds April 27
Night 14 AO Arena, Manchester May 4
Night 15 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 11
Night 16 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 18
Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

We're back for more Premier League Darts action from the OVO Hydro, Glasgow on Thursday, February 16 - live on Sky Sports Mix from 7pm.

Trending

©2023 Sky UK