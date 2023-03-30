Premier League Darts: Jonny Clayton beats Michael Smith 6-4 in final of thrilling night nine in Berlin
Jonny Clayton claimed victories over Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price before beating Michael Smith 6-4 in the final; Van Gerwen remains top of the season-long standings; the Premier League heads to the Utilita Arena, Birmingham for night ten on Thursday April 6, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 30/03/23 11:06pm
Jonny Clayton secured a first night victory of the Cazoo Premier League season and bolstered his hopes of qualifying for the play-offs after defeating world champion Michael Smith in the final of night nine in Berlin.
Clayton came through a final-leg decider to knock out league leader Michael van Gerwen and claimed an impressive 6-4 victory over compatriot Gerwyn Price, ending the Ice Man's hopes a third consecutive night win, then prevailed 6-4 in a tight tussle against Smith.
Smith opened with a 13-dart hold but wasted two break darts in the next to allow Clayton to level the contest, with the Welshman then breaking with a 86 checkout and adding a 80 finish to race into a 3-1 lead.
Premier League - Night 9 in tBerlin Results
|Quarter-finals
|Dimitri Van den Bergh
|3-6
|Michael Smith
|Nathan Aspinall
|6-4
|Chris Dobey
|Jonny Clayton
|6-5
|Michael van Gerwen
|Peter Wright
|3-6
|Gerwyn Price
|Semi-finals
|Michael Smith
|6-4
|Nathan Aspinall
|Jonny Clayton
|6-4
|Gerwyn Price
|Final
|Michael Smith
|4-6
|Jonny Clayton
- The best leg ever? | Michael Smith hits nine-darter in World Final!
- 'I can't speak, I can't speak!' | Wayne Mardle goes berserk
Clayton squandered two chance to claim a fourth straight leg in the fifth, then found himself behind when Smith followed a stunning 130 checkout on the bullseye and 12-dart break by holding throw in the next.
Smith was punished for more missed doubles as Clayton levelled the match on tops and then edged back ahead with a 85 checkout, then signed off victory in style with a brilliant 120 finish in the tenth leg.
- How the world reacted to Michael Smith's iconic nine-darter
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
- Follow us @skysportsdarts I Love The Darts Podcast
Victory sees Clayton jump to fifth in the season-long standings on 12 points and within three of Nathan Aspinall - who was beaten by Smith in the semi-finals - in fourth, while Price closed the gap on Van Gerwen after his semi-final finish.
Smith despatched Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 in the quarter-finals and came agonisingly close to a nine-dart leg on his way to a 6-4 victory over Aspinall, then fell short in his bid for a second night win of the season.
More to follow...
Where are we heading next?
Night 10 in Birmingham: Thursday, April 6
|Quarter-Finals
|Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey
|Nathan Aspinall vs Jonny Clayton
|Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Gerwyn Price
|Peter Wright vs Michael Smith
The Premier League roadshow heads to the Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Thursday, April 6 for night ten of the league season.
Smith and Wright lock horns in a repeat of the 2022 world championship final.
Elsewhere, Price takes on Van den Bergh, Dobey and six-time winner Van Gerwen collide, while Clayton and Aspinall also lock horns.
2023 Premier League Schedule
|Night 3
|OVO Hydro, Glasgow
|February 16
|Night 4
|3Arena, Dublin
|February 23
|Night 5
|Westpoint Exeter
|March 2
|Night 6
|The Brighton Centre
|March 9
|Night 7
|Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
|March 16
|Night 8
|Utilita Arena, Newcastle
|March 23
|Night 9
|Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
|March 30
|Night 10
|Utilita Arena, Birmingham
|April 6
|Night 11
|M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
|April 13
|Night 12
|Rotterdam Ahoy
|April 20
|Night 13
|First Direct Arena, Leeds
|April 27
|Night 14
|AO Arena, Manchester
|May 4
|Night 15
|Utilita Arena, Sheffield
|May 11
|Night 16
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|May 18
|Play-Offs
|The O2, London
|May 25
We are back for more Premier League Darts action from the Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Thursday, April 6 - live on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.