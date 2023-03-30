Premier League Darts: Jonny Clayton beats Michael Smith 6-4 in final of thrilling night nine in Berlin

Jonny Clayton won night nine of the Premier League season in Berlin

Jonny Clayton secured a first night victory of the Cazoo Premier League season and bolstered his hopes of qualifying for the play-offs after defeating world champion Michael Smith in the final of night nine in Berlin.

Clayton came through a final-leg decider to knock out league leader Michael van Gerwen and claimed an impressive 6-4 victory over compatriot Gerwyn Price, ending the Ice Man's hopes a third consecutive night win, then prevailed 6-4 in a tight tussle against Smith.

Smith opened with a 13-dart hold but wasted two break darts in the next to allow Clayton to level the contest, with the Welshman then breaking with a 86 checkout and adding a 80 finish to race into a 3-1 lead.

Premier League - Night 9 in tBerlin Results Quarter-finals Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-6 Michael Smith Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Chris Dobey Jonny Clayton 6-5 Michael van Gerwen Peter Wright 3-6 Gerwyn Price Semi-finals Michael Smith 6-4 Nathan Aspinall Jonny Clayton 6-4 Gerwyn Price Final Michael Smith 4-6 Jonny Clayton

Clayton squandered two chance to claim a fourth straight leg in the fifth, then found himself behind when Smith followed a stunning 130 checkout on the bullseye and 12-dart break by holding throw in the next.

Smith was punished for more missed doubles as Clayton levelled the match on tops and then edged back ahead with a 85 checkout, then signed off victory in style with a brilliant 120 finish in the tenth leg.

Victory sees Clayton jump to fifth in the season-long standings on 12 points and within three of Nathan Aspinall - who was beaten by Smith in the semi-finals - in fourth, while Price closed the gap on Van Gerwen after his semi-final finish.

Smith despatched Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 in the quarter-finals and came agonisingly close to a nine-dart leg on his way to a 6-4 victory over Aspinall, then fell short in his bid for a second night win of the season.

Where are we heading next?

Night 10 in Birmingham: Thursday, April 6 Quarter-Finals Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey Nathan Aspinall vs Jonny Clayton Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Gerwyn Price Peter Wright vs Michael Smith

The Premier League roadshow heads to the Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Thursday, April 6 for night ten of the league season.

Smith and Wright lock horns in a repeat of the 2022 world championship final.

Elsewhere, Price takes on Van den Bergh, Dobey and six-time winner Van Gerwen collide, while Clayton and Aspinall also lock horns.

2023 Premier League Schedule Night 3 OVO Hydro, Glasgow February 16 Night 4 3Arena, Dublin February 23 Night 5 Westpoint Exeter March 2 Night 6 The Brighton Centre March 9 Night 7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham March 16 Night 8 Utilita Arena, Newcastle March 23 Night 9 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin March 30 Night 10 Utilita Arena, Birmingham April 6 Night 11 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 13 Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 20 Night 13 First Direct Arena, Leeds April 27 Night 14 AO Arena, Manchester May 4 Night 15 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 11 Night 16 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 18 Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

