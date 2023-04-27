Premier League Darts: Michael Smith downs leader Gerwyn Price to boost play-off hopes on Night 13

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from Night 13 of the Premier League in Leeds A look back at the best of the action from Night 13 of the Premier League in Leeds

Michael Smith boosted his hopes of reaching the Cazoo Premier League play-offs after vanquishing league leader Gerywn Price in the Night 13 final in Leeds.

Smith booked his place in the decider at the First Direct Arena courtesy of a 6-1 win over Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals followed by a 6-2 success against Peter Wright in the semis.

Price, who had already secured four nightly triumphs so far in this year's Premier League, had no answer to the St Helens man in the final though, going down 6-4 in a breathless match.

How the Premier League stands after Night 13

The win took world champion Smith third in the table with three nights remaining before the play-offs at the O2 Arena on May 25, while Price is still four points clear of Michael van Gerwen in first.

Story of the night

Smith came into the night sitting just outside the top four, but a resounding success over Dobey saw him ease into the last four in the first match of the night.

Reigning Premier League champion Van Gerwen then suffered a shock defeat to Peter Wright, with the two-time world champion punishing the out-of-sorts Dutchman to secure a 6-3 triumph.

Premier League - Night 13 in Leeds Results Quarter-finals Michael Smith 5-1 Chris Dobey Michael van Gerwen 3-6 Peter Wright Gerwyn Price 6-2 Jonny Clayton Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh Semi-finals Michael Smith 6-2 Peter Wright Gerwyn Price 6-3 Nathan Aspinall Final Michael Smith 6-4 Gerwyn Price

It was only Wright's fifth win in the Premier League so far this year, but the 53-year-old had little answer to Smith when they met in the semis and his fate was sealed when the St Helens man took out 164 to book his place in the final.

In the other half of the draw, Price overcame compatriot Jonny Clayton in the all-Welsh quarter-final showdown with a one-sided 6-2 win to set up a repeat of the previous week's final against Nathan Aspinall.

Aspinall, who had claimed his first nightly triumph in Rotterdam, had kicked off his evening with a nervy 6-4 victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh and found it tough going against a resurgent Price in their last-four clash.

There were some bright spots for him, but ultimately 'The Iceman' kept his cool despite the crowd getting on his back at times and prevailed 6-3.

Smith shot straight out of the gates in the final to take the first two legs, with Price pulling the third back. However, 'Bully Boy' had the edge down the stretch and took out 42 in the 10th leg to secure his second nightly triumph of the year.

Smith: It was a big night for me

Smith was under no illusions about what the victory over Price meant for his chances of qualifying for the play-offs, having begun the night outside the top four and with the words of his son ringing in his ears.

"This was a big night for me, playing here," Smith said. "If I would have lost to Chris Dobey, I think my top-four chances would have been bleak.

"Before I left the house, my son put me under pressure. He said: 'If you get beat, you're not qualifying'. I knew when I was coming here it was a big thing for me.

"I only seem to do it when I need to, not when I have to. It's a new learning curve, and I'm sure I'll get over it."

What's next?

The Premier League heads to Manchester's AO Arena on Thursday, May 4 for Night 14, with two more nights to follow that ahead of the play-offs at the O2 Arena in London on May 25.

The night opens with Wright taking on Clayton, followed by Dobey and Van den Bergh going head-to-head. Smith then faces Aspinall followed by the heavyweight clash between Price and Van Gerwen.

Premier League - Night 14 in Manchester fixtures Quarter-finals Peter Wright vs Jonny Clayton Chris Dobey vs Dimitri Van den Bergh Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen Semi-finals Wright/Clayton vs Dobey/Van den Bergh Smith/Aspinall vs Price/Van Gerwen

Wright or Clayton will face Dobey or Van den Bergh in the semi-finals, while Smith or Aspinall will tackle either Price or Van Gerwen in the other last-four clash.

Watch Night 14 of the Premier League in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Thursday, May 4.