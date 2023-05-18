Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen suffers shoulder injury as Jonny Clayton makes Finals Night

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen suffered a shoulder injury during his Premier League Darts quarter-final victory against Chris Dobey in Aberdeen Michael van Gerwen suffered a shoulder injury during his Premier League Darts quarter-final victory against Chris Dobey in Aberdeen

Michael van Gerwen suffered a left shoulder injury to leave his hopes of making next week's Premier League Finals Night at London's O2 in doubt.

Reigning champion Van Gerwen suffered the injury during his 6-3 win over Chris Dobey in Aberdeen, storming into a 5-0 lead before playing through the pain barrier in the latter stages.

Despite receiving treatment post-match, the six-time champion was unable to take on Dimitri Van den Bergh in the last four, which saw the Dutchman record a third-place finish.

Premier League - Night 16 in Aberdeen Results Quarter-finals Gerwyn Price 6-2 Peter Wright Jonny Clayton 1-6 Nathan Aspinall Michael Smith 4-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Chris Dobey Semi-finals Gerwyn Price 6-3 Nathan Aspinall Dimitri Van den Bergh walkover Michael van Gerwen Final Gerwyn Price 5-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Van den Bergh signed off from this year's Premier League in style with victory in the final, as Jonny Clayton claimed Play-Off qualification on a dramatic night.

Gerwyn Price became only the fifth player in Premier League history to finish top of the league phase, having remarkably progressed to a ninth nightly final of the 2023 season.

The Welshman opened the action with an emphatic 6-2 success against home hero Peter Wright, averaging 103 and sealing victory with a superb 129 checkout.

Nathan Aspinall also averaged 103 to demolish his Play-Off rival Clayton 6-1, which saw him draw level on points with 'The Iceman' ahead of his semi-final showdown against Price.

However, 2020 runner-up Aspinall was unable to secure the victory he needed to confirm a top four spot, succumbing 6-3 to the league leader in a scrappy contest.

Belgian ace Van den Bergh was one of only two players in this year's event without a nightly win to his name ahead of the trip to The Granite City, but he rectified that victory on the final night of league phase action.

The former World Matchplay champion kicked off his campaign with a 6-4 victory over Michael Smith, fending off a late fightback to end Smith's nine-match winning run in the Premier League.

Van den Bergh then received a bye through to Thursday's decider at P&J Live, after Van Gerwen was forced to withdraw.

This set up a showdown against table-topper Price for the Night 16 title, and Van den Bergh came through an exhilarating last-leg decider to claim the £10,000 top prize on Scottish soil.

"I have given my all and it managed to work out for me tonight," reflected Van den Bergh, who leapfrogged Dobey to finish the season in sixth spot.

"I had a chance and I took it. Fair play to Gezzy. He showed his class yet again, but I stuck in, and I'm so happy with this win.

"It's my first time being in this position in the Premier League, travelling week in week out across Europe. I have given my best and it wasn't meant to be, but I have never given up.

"I have to say thank you so much to the PDC. I felt really honoured to be part of this, and while it didn't happen this time, nobody can say I will never be back."

It's time for Finals Night at London's O2

Finals Night in London: Thursday, May 25 Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs) Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Clayton Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

The Premier League roadshow heads to London's O2 on Thursday, May 25 for Finals Night.

Table-topper Price will play his compatriot and 2021 champion Clayton in an all-Welsh semi-final, before Smith and Van Gerwen lock horns in a repeat of January's world championship decider.

The respective semi-final winners will then advance to the evening's showpiece, as the battle to scoop the £275,000 top prize reaches a thrilling climax.

2023 Premier League Schedule Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

