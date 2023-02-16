Premier League Darts: Michael Smith shows class against Dimitri Van den Bergh and Gerwyn Price to win in Glasgow
Michael Smith beat Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton, and Dimitri Van den Bergh to win in Glasgow; The 3Arena, Dublin hosts the fourth of 17 individual venues on Thursday February 23 with the Play-Offs returning to The O2 in London on Thursday, May 25
Michael Smith laid down a marker in Glasgow as he defeated Dimitri Van den Bergh to win on Night Three of the Premier League.
Smith, who took 16 weeks to register a Premier League win in 2022, romped past Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton, and Van den Bergh to become the third winner in three weeks in 2023, joining Chris Dobey and Price with a victory to his name.
The World Champion held off a spirited Van den Bergh as the Belgian continuously fought back every time Smith took the lead, Bullyboy eventually finding a crucial 13-dart leg and sublime 144 finish to keep himself in control.
Premier League - Night 3 in Glasgow Results
|Quarter-finals
|Nathan Aspinall
|6-5
|Michael van Gerwen
|Peter Wright
|4-6
|Dimitri Van den Bergh
|Gerwyn Price
|3-6
|Michael Smith
|Jonny Clayton
|6-1
|Chris Dobey
|Semi-finals
|Nathan Aspinall
|1-6
|Dimitri Van den Bergh
|Michael Smith
|6-5
|Jonny Clayton
|Final
|Michael Smith
|6-4
|Dimitri Van den Bergh
With the game at 5-4, Smith found an extra gear and showed his ability to grind out games, taking out the D10 finish for a 6-4 victory.
"At least I didn't have to wait to week 16 to get my win." said Smith.
"Apart from the Gezzy (Gerwyn Price) game, I felt good tonight.
"I had a few dodgy legs on doubles but everything else was really good.
"I just want to win nights like this. I want to make top four, I want to be in the Finals night, and I want to keep winning.
"I know when I am playing well, I can win those matches."
Earlier in the night, Smith showed his class in a quarter-final victory over last week's winner Price, three breaks of throw plus a 115 finish helping the world No.1 over the line.
The St Helens man then had to show the same fight to get past Clayton, a crucial break of throw and 122 finish bringing the World Champion back in front before he sealed his final spot on D18 in a final leg decider.
Van den Bergh got his night in Glasgow going with a big win over hometown hero Peter Wright, some big finishing on the trebles and a late break of throw helping him seal a 6-4 victory.
He then backed that up with a dominant semi-final display against Aspinall, two sensational 11-dart legs proving too much for the Stockport man to handle as Van den Bergh clearly enjoyed himself on the stage.
In Thursday's other quarter-finals, Aspinall held off a mid-match Michael van Gerwen fightback, including two 12-dart legs and a Big Fish finish, to eliminate the favourite, with Clayton's hunt for some Premier League points finally up and running as he romped to an emphatic 6-1 victory in his match with Chris Dobey.
Where are we heading next?
Night 4 in Dublin: Thursday, February 23
|Quarter-Finals
|Michael Smith vs Peter Wright
|Gerwyn Price vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
|Jonny Clayton vs Nathan Aspinall
|Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen
The Premier League roadshow heads to the 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday, February 23 for Night Four of the league phase.
Smith and Wright lock horns in a repeat of the 2022 world championship final.
Elsewhere, Price takes on Van den Bergh, Dobey and six-time winner Van Gerwen collide, while Clayton and Aspinall also lock horns.
2023 Premier League Schedule
|Night 3
|OVO Hydro, Glasgow
|February 16
|Night 4
|3Arena, Dublin
|February 23
|Night 5
|Westpoint Exeter
|March 2
|Night 6
|The Brighton Centre
|March 9
|Night 7
|Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
|March 16
|Night 8
|Utilita Arena, Newcastle
|March 23
|Night 9
|Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
|March 30
|Night 10
|Utilita Arena, Birmingham
|April 6
|Night 11
|M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
|April 13
|Night 12
|Rotterdam Ahoy
|April 20
|Night 13
|First Direct Arena, Leeds
|April 27
|Night 14
|AO Arena, Manchester
|May 4
|Night 15
|Utilita Arena, Sheffield
|May 11
|Night 16
|P&J Live, Aberdeen
|May 18
|Play-Offs
|The O2, London
|May 25
