Premier League Darts 2023: Gerwyn Price defeats Michael Smith to close gap on Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price continued his scintillating form as he marched to victory on Night 11 of the Premier League in Brighton to move within two points of Michael van Gerwen at the top of the table.

Price averaged a sublime 108 across the night as he eliminated Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals before edging out Van Gerwen in a thriller and wrapping up the evening with a 6-3 victory over world champion Michael Smith in the final.

It marked the Welshman's fourth nightly victory in this season's Premier League to leave him hot on the tail of six-time champion Van Gerwen.

Smith's path to the final had seen him halt Jonny Clayton's impressive run in the competition before edging out Peter Wright.

Premier League Darts: Night 11 Quarter-finals Dmitri Van den Bergh 2-6 Michael van Gerwen Chris Dobey 2-6 Gerwyn Price Peter Wright 6-5 Nathan Aspinall Jonny Clayton 4-6 Michael Smith Semi-finals Michael van Gerwen 5-6 Gerwyn Price Peter Wright 5-6 Michael Smith Final Gerwyn Price 6-3 Michael Smith

Speaking afterwards, Price insisted there was still more to come from him amid what is proving one of his most impressive stretches of form on the stage.

"I think it's a culmination of everything, I've taken on a gluten free diet which makes me feel better within myself, maybe it's psychological, I don't know," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm feeling better, maybe I have a bit more energy and obviously winning breeds confidence. As long as I keep winning I'll keep playing better."

Price's was imperious from the off as he blew away Dobey while registering a 115.97 average - the highest in the Premier League since 2017.

The former world No 1 then enjoyed an even share of 14 maximums in his match against Van Gerwen, seeing the Dutchman miss double 12 for an epic nine-darter before coming through a deciding leg to seal his place in the final.

"I believe I've got a lot more in the tank over the next couple of years," added Price.

"On TV obviously (it's the best he's felt), but I know in Pro Tours and practice I've been better than this, but you need to prove it on the big stage and now I'm starting to do it.

"I believe I'm still a novice in this game and in the next two or three years I'll improve a lot and be more consistent."

The night began with Van Gerwen extending his winning streak over Dmitri Van den Bergh to 11 matches with a clinical 6-2 display in which he averaged 104.11.

But the highlight of the quarter-finals came courtesy of Peter Wright as he overturned a 4-0 deficit to stun Nathan Aspinall 6-5, a cagy conclusion seeing Snakebite finally close out the win by landing his double at the seventh time of asking.

Clayton's six-match winning streak in the Premier League was then brought to an end by Smith, who would go on to drill a crucial 160 to tee up his victory in the deciding leg of his semi-final against Wright.

Where are we heading next?

Night 12 in Rotterdam: Thursday, April 20 Quarter-Finals Chris Dobey vs Jonny Clayton Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price Dmitri Van den Bergh vs Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

The Premier League returns to the electric Rotterdam on Night 12, where a raucous atmosphere awaits for Dutchman Van Gerwen and his rivals.

2023 Premier League Schedule Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 20 Night 13 First Direct Arena, Leeds April 27 Night 14 AO Arena, Manchester May 4 Night 15 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 11 Night 16 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 18 Play-Offs The O2, London May 25

