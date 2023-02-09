Premier League Darts: Michael Smith has had no time to sleep since his world darts championship success

Michael Smith heads to Cardiff looking to get his Premier League campaign up and running having lost to Michael van Gerwen in Belfast last Thursday

Michael Smith is eager for the world darts championship hype to die down and concentrate on reaching this year's Premier League Play-Offs.

Newly-crowned world champion Smith, who landed an astonishing nine-darter en route to victory over Michael van Gerwen in an epic final on January 3, has enjoyed an incredible last few months.

The St Helens thrower also celebrated winning the Grand Slam of Darts and US Darts Masters as well as appearing in UK Open and European Championship finals in 2022.

But now the world No 1 is looking to go one better than in 2018 when he finished as runner-up to Dutchman Van Gerwen in the Premier League.

"Hopefully I can do some damage this year. I want to get back on the practice board because I've not really had a chance to do so since winning the Worlds," said Smith.

"If I put in a couple of hours a day I should be fine. I just need to get my arm back in.

Speaking about the format, the 32-year-old said: "It's the first to 11 so it's what we're used to and you've got 16 weeks of it. I don't think any of the players are going to win 16 times, so you're going to win some and lose some.

"You're going to win some nights and not other nights so you've just got to get on with it. It's a long old tournament.

"You just want to play well, even if you don't win on some nights. As long as you can get in the top four and make the Play-Offs - you don't want to be sat at home on the seventeenth week watching four other lads play.

"You've got a long old slog and you've just got to get on with it. As long as you keep picking up the points and have a healthy leg difference then it should be fine."

Questionable decisions?

With Chris Dobey's victory at the Masters enabling him to sneak in to this year tournament ahead of last year's finalist Joe Cullen and fifth-ranked Luke Humphries, 'Bully Boy' has backed the PDC's decision-making.

Discussing this year's line-up, Smith added: "There's a couple of questionable decisions but I trust the PDC and I trust the process. So long as I was in, then I wasn't really bothered about the other seven.

"I think Chris Dobey fits the bill. He's a nice lad, he's young, he's got the game and the crowd seem to love him. I wish the lad all the best.

"There were a lot of people who were close to making it but you've got to trust the process. It's up to Joe and Luke to have a bigger year. You've got to keep reaching the latter stages of tournaments.

"It's going to be a good Premier League this year. You've got the best eight players in the world playing so it should be fun."

Jonny Clayton will get a hero's welcome when he takes on Smith in Cardiff on Thursday night

Smith takes on home favourite Jonny Clayton on Night Two in Cardiff with 'The Iceman' Gerwyn Price in action against Dobey.

The night's other quarter-finals will see Nathan Aspinall face Peter Wright, while Van Gerwen takes on Dimitri Van den Bergh.

Night Two - Thursday February 9

Cardiff International Arena

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith vs Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Semi-Finals

Smith/Clayton vs Aspinall/Wright

Price/Dobey vs Van Gerwen/Van den Bergh

