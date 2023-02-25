Fallon Sherrock targets improved 2023 on Challenge Tour after Q-School 'heartbreak'

Fallon Sherrock is hoping to compete in more events in 2023

Fallon Sherrock believes playing competitive darts more regularly will help make her a better player in her pursuit of a return to the top of the sport.

Sherrock made history at the 2019 World Championship with wins over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, seeing her become the first woman to beat a man on the Alexandra Palace stage, although she has suffered first-round exits on her last two appearances.

The 28-year-old came through the first stage of the PDC Qualifying School last month before narrowly missing out on securing an historic PDC Tour card, suffering a disappointing exit on the last day of the final stage.

"It was a bit heart-breaking because I felt like I played well," Sherrock told Online Darts about her Q-School near-miss. "All week I was playing well and was getting better as it got on. I think on the last day I probably performed my best and it wasn't good enough.

"That's a bit of a kick in the teeth really, so I was a bit disheartened coming off the back of that. It was the fact that I got so close and I've never been so close before. It kind of builds me up for the start of this year again going 'I can do it'."

Sherrock won the inaugural Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool last summer and qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts, where she failed to progress to the knockout stages after losing all three group matches.

The Milton Keynes thrower lost in the first round at Alexandra Palace in December where she was left to rue a number of missed chances against Ricky Evans and Sherrock admits being disappointed with her lack of consistency.

"I think last year, where I just done the Women's Series, it [consistency] wasn't good enough," Sherrock said. "I'll be brutally honest, it wasn't great for my match practice.

"In hindsight, I need to play Challenge Tour, I need to do the Modus Super Series. I need to play all the best players that I can to improve my game. Hopefully this year that's what I'm going to do, play more competitive in that way and try to boost my game and get it back to how it was."

Sherrock has already produced some steady performances on the second-tier Challenge circuit this season, although she remains off the pace in the Order of Merit with only the top two players sure of securing a PDC Tour Card for 2024/25 and a place in the 2024 World Darts Championship.

"Yes, I'll have some bad games but they're never like, below 75 averages," Sherrock added. "To me they're not great, 75 averages, I know I can do better, but the confidence is gaining and it's about enjoying it again - which I am.

"Pushing myself this year is going to make myself better."