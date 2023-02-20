Dirk van Duijvenbode and Kim Huybrechts wins Players Championship titles

Dirk van Duijvenbode found his form as he battled against Ryan Searle in the Players Championship Final (Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Dirk van Duijvenbode dispatched Ryan Searle 8-2 to clinch Players Championship 4 success in Barnsley on Sunday.

Van Duijvenbode came through three last-leg shoot-outs to scoop his fourth PDC crown on a thrilling day of action, before winning eight of the last nine legs in the final to deny Searle a second title in as many weeks.

The Dutchman also landed 35 maximums to equal the record for the most 180s recorded in a Players Championship event - a tally previously achieved by Dave Chisnall 12 months ago.

Dirk Van Duijvenbode and Ross Smith set a new best-of-seven-sets record at Alexandra Palace. They hit 31 180s in their third round epic, including an individual record for Smith

Searle drew first blood in a scrappy start to Sunday's showpiece, but Van Duijvenbode soon exerted control, winning the next two legs in 12 and 10 darts to seize the initiative.

Searle responded with a 124 checkout on the bull to restore parity at two apiece, only for Van Duijvenbode to reel off six successive legs to triumph with a 100 average.

"I think I was at the top level of my focus," admitted Van Duijvenbode, who claimed two Players Championship titles in 2022.

"I love playing Ryan because he plays at a nice tempo. He's very good so you know you have to perform well, but he doesn't try any tactics. I love the man.

"I didn't love it last week when he beat me from 5-3 down, and he went on to win the event! I am glad I won it today though.

"This is my fourth ProTour title, so hopefully now I can win a European Tour title or a televised title this year, but every win is special.

"I want to improve every year. Eventually, my main goal is to be World Champion. In my mind, I'm still a long way from that, but I'm just trying to improve every year and look critically at my game."

Van Duijvenbode threw eight perfect darts before agonisingly missing double 12 in his nine-dart attempt against Karel Sedlacek

Van Duijvenbode began his campaign with a battling 6-4 success against Mervyn King, recovering from 4-2 down to avoid a second straight opening round exit this weekend.

The 30-year-old fired in a 12-darter to win through in a deciding leg against his compatriot Geert Nentjes in round two, before coming through another tough tie in his board final against Callan Rydz.

Van Duijvenbode produced his performance of the day in his last-16 showdown against Jonny Clayton, defying a 104 average from the Welshman to triumph with a 108 average of his own.

After edging out Stephen Bunting in another 11-leg tussle, Van Duijvenbode then survived three match darts to stun Joe Cullen in a breathless semi-final, landing nine 180s to prevail in a classic.

Searle - the winner of Players Championship One last Saturday - continued his scintillating start to 2023, posting four ton-plus averages in claiming the £8,000 runner-up prize.

Kim Huybrechts stormed to Players Championship 3 victory in Barnsley on Saturday

Kim Huybrechts stormed to Players Championship 3 victory in Barnsley on Saturday, courtesy of a comprehensive 8-1 win against Germany's No 1 Gabriel Clemens.

Huybrechts produced a series of dominant displays to scoop the £12,000 top prize at the Barnsley Metrodome, before dispatching Clemens in Saturday's showpiece to clinch his first PDC title since 2015.

"This means the world to me. I'm so happy," reflected Huybrechts, celebrating his fifth PDC title. "I've been working really hard since the World Championship. I lost two games last weekend with a 103 and 98 average and I was thinking this can't happen all the time, but the level is so high these days.

"When I won my last title, I was on the up. My name was always there and now I wasn't even in the conversation, so this win means everything.

"I want to be back in that top 16. I want to be qualified for everything. I want to be up there again in the top 10 of the world.

"That is my goal and some people will say I won't reach it, but you have to set goals in your life, and I believe in my own ability."

2023 Players Championship 3

Saturday February 18

Barnsley Metrodome

Last 16

Andrew Gilding 6-3 Jamie Hughes

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Kim Huybrechts 6-2 Ricardo Pietreczko

Josh Rock 6-3 Adam Warner

Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Ross Smith

Madars Razma 6-4 Danny Noppert

Matt Campbell 6-2 Niels Zonneveld

Gian van Veen 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Andrew Gilding

Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Josh Rock

Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Madars Razma

Matt Campbell 6-3 Gian van Veen

Semi-Finals

Kim Huybrechts 7-3 Gerwyn Price

Gabriel Clemens 7-4 Matt Campbell

Final

Kim Huybrechts 8-1 Gabriel Clemens

Players Championship 4

Sunday February 19

The Barnsley Metrodome

Last 16

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-2 Keane Barry

Ryan Searle 6-3 Jeffrey Sparidaans

Krzysztof Kciuk 6-4 Martin Schindler

Dave Chisnall 6-4 Josh Rock

Jim Williams 6-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Joe Cullen 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Stephen Bunting 6-5 Simon Whitlock

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Quarter-Finals

Ryan Searle 6-5 Maik Kuivenhoven

Dave Chisnall 6-0 Krzysztof Kciuk

Joe Cullen 6-3 Jim Williams

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Semi-Finals

Ryan Searle 7-4 Dave Chisnall

Dirk van Duijvenbode 7-6 Joe Cullen

Final

Dirk van Duijvenbode 8-2 Ryan Searle