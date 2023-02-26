Beau Greaves extends title streak to 10 as 2023 Women's Series begins

England's Beau Greaves has been on a winning streak since joining the Women's Series

Beau Greaves extended her run of PDC Women's Series titles to 10 as the 2023 season got under way in Leicester on Saturday.

The 18-year-old claimed the last eight titles of the 2022 Women's Series and picked up where she left off with victory in both events.

Greaves continued her dominance of the women's circuit in the season curtain-raiser, beating Japan's Mikuru Suzuki 5-3.

She beat Fallon Sherrock and Lorraine Winstanley en route to the Event One final, and she continued her fine form, extending her winning run to 66 matches in Event Two.

She beat Suzuki again in the semi-finals, before beating Kim Holden 5-0 in the final to rack up her second £2,000 prize of the day.

Greaves' eight Women's Series titles in 2022 saw her make her World Championship debut last December.

Up to 141 players will be returning to Morningside Arena on Sunday to compete in two more events.

The top two players from the final PDC Women's Series Order of Merit will qualify to compete in the 2023/24 World Darts Championship, alongside the winner of 2023 Betfred Women's World Matchplay winner.

Eight players from the rolling Women's Series Order of Merit after Event 12 will qualify for the 2023 Women's World Matchplay, which takes place on July 23 at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.