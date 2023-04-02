Gerwyn Price beats Michael van Gerwen to retain International Darts Open crown | 'I think I'm half German now!'

Gerwyn Price has won back to back European titles

Gerwyn Price has retained his International Darts Open crown by beating Michael van Gerwen 8-4 in Riesa.

The Welshman averaged over 105 as he won consecutive titles on the European Tour.

En route to the final, Price beat Mike De Decker, Rob Cross and Dirk van Dujivenbode, to set up a final showdown against Van Gerwen.

The Dutchman had earlier beaten Jose de Sousa, Peter Wright and Martin Schindler, dropping just five legs in the process.

But it was the Iceman who started the stronger in the final, taking out a 134 to claim the opening leg before smashing in a 14-dart leg to double his lead.

Van Gerwen hit back to take a leg of his own, after Price missed four darts at double.

The setback did not stop Price, though, as he won four straight legs to take a 6-1 lead and move two legs away from victory.

Van Gerwen had some fight left in him and won back-to-back legs as he threatened a comeback but any hopes of a miracle were ended when Price pinned tops for a 14-darter to moved within a leg of the title.

Van Gerwen replied with another leg but the deficit was too much to recover as Price finally finished things off to claim his eighth Euro Tour title.

"I think I am half-German now!" Price said.

"I've been getting great support over the last couple of months and it is showing on the board. I know I'm playing well and I'm putting players under pressure.

"Michael wasn't at his best today. He missed a couple of doubles and those crucial doubles have got to go in if you want to win tournaments.

"Thankfully I've been scoring well and those crucial doubles have been going in, because on another day it could have been a different story.

"I am sure it was a great game for the crowd. Michael is a great player and he will come back, so I'm happy to win this one."