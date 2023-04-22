Former world champion Adrian Lewis to take break from professional darts

Lewis has announced he is taking a break from the sport

Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis has announced he is taking a break from professional darts.

The 38-year-old, nicknamed 'The Jackpot', won back-to-back world titles at Alexandra Palace in 2011 and 2012, but has struggled to hit those heights in recent years.

Lewis tweeted: "Dear all, in particular my fans, I feel that your loyalty deserves an explanation for my absence from tournaments.

"After 20+ years I feel I need a break from the professional circuit for now. Massive thanks for the support from my fans & sponsors.

"Also I'd like to thank @OfficialPDC @PDPA--darts for the opportunity and last but not least my family. Cheers folks Ade."

Adrian Lewis at the World Darts Championship

Lewis won his first ranking title for over three years back in July 2022 as he beat Boris Koltsov in the Players Championship 20 final in Barnsley.

Among the rewards was a place at the World Matchplay in Blackpool, where he suffered a first-round defeat to Michael van Gerwen

Lewis notably became the first player to throw a nine-darter in the final of the World Championship as he reeled off a perfect leg in the first set of his victory over Gary Anderson en route to 2011 glory.

He has been knocked out at Alexandra Palace in the second round for three successive years, most recently losing to Damon Heta back in December.