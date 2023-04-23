Josh Rock whitewashes Michael Van Gerwen in Austrian Darts Open before Jonny Clayton wins final
Josh Rock brushes aside Michael Van Gerwen 7-0 at Austrian Darts Open before being edged 8-6 by Jonny Clayton in the final; Clayton lands first European Tour title in five years having been on the brink of elimination against Daryl Gurney in semi-finals
Rising star Josh Rock whitewashed Michael van Gerwen 7-0 in the PDC’s Austrian Darts Open in Graz before being edged 8-6 by Jonny Clayton in the final.
Rock had moved one win away from a maiden PDC European Tour title after dispatching two-time defending champion Van Gerwen in sensational style in in the semi-finals but was then pipped by Clayton in an absorbing contest.
The 22-year-old fought back from 4-1 down to take his match with The Ferret to 7-6 before Clayton clinched his first European Tour title in five years by sinking double 13 at the first attempt.
Clayton had been 6-3 down to Daryl Gurney in his semi-final before reeling off four successive legs to nick it 7-6, leaving Gurney to rue missing two match darts.
Rock blitzed Van Gerwen in their last-four meeting, averaging 95 and recording a 70 per checkout percentage as his opponent squandered opportunities on the outer ring.
The Northern Irishman had beaten home favourite Mensur Suljovic 6-4 in the quarter-finals after beginning his day with a 6-5 win over Mickey Mansell.
Suljovic gave the Austrian fans plenty to cheer when he swept aside world champion Michael Smith 6-2 in the last 16, while Van Gerwen looked in fine form while seeing off Simon Whitlock 6-2 and Ryan Searle 6-1 before running into a rampant Rock.
Rock said: "I was surprised that I whitewashed Michael. We have only played each other three times and that was my first time beating him and I beat him in style.
"I reached my first semi-final and final on the same night [on the European Tour], so I cannot complain. I'm happy.
"I can't take anything away from Jonny [Clayton]. He was absolutely phenomena but I'm happy to get to the final."
2023 Interwetten Austrian Darts Open - Day three results
Final
Jonny Clayton 8-6 Josh Rock
Semi-Finals
Jonny Clayton 7-6 Daryl Gurney
Josh Rock 7-0 Michael van Gerwen
Quarter-Finals
Daryl Gurney 6-1 Danny Noppert
Jonny Clayton 6-3 Joe Cullen
Josh Rock 6-4 Mensur Suljovic
Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Ryan Searle
Third Round
Daryl Gurney 6-4 Andrew Gilding
Danny Noppert 6-5 Nathan Aspinall
Jonny Clayton 6-4 Damon Heta
Joe Cullen 6-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Josh Rock 6-5 Mickey Mansell
Mensur Suljovic 6-2 Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Simon Whitlock
Ryan Searle 6-3 Rob Cross
