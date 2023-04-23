Josh Rock whitewashes Michael Van Gerwen in Austrian Darts Open before Jonny Clayton wins final

Josh Rock was denied a first PDC European Tour title by Jonny Clayton after thrashing Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals

Rising star Josh Rock whitewashed Michael van Gerwen 7-0 in the PDC’s Austrian Darts Open in Graz before being edged 8-6 by Jonny Clayton in the final.

Rock had moved one win away from a maiden PDC European Tour title after dispatching two-time defending champion Van Gerwen in sensational style in in the semi-finals but was then pipped by Clayton in an absorbing contest.

The 22-year-old fought back from 4-1 down to take his match with The Ferret to 7-6 before Clayton clinched his first European Tour title in five years by sinking double 13 at the first attempt.

Clayton came through a thriller against Daryl Gurney in the last four in Graz

Clayton had been 6-3 down to Daryl Gurney in his semi-final before reeling off four successive legs to nick it 7-6, leaving Gurney to rue missing two match darts.

Rock blitzed Van Gerwen in their last-four meeting, averaging 95 and recording a 70 per checkout percentage as his opponent squandered opportunities on the outer ring.

The Northern Irishman had beaten home favourite Mensur Suljovic 6-4 in the quarter-finals after beginning his day with a 6-5 win over Mickey Mansell.

Suljovic gave the Austrian fans plenty to cheer when he swept aside world champion Michael Smith 6-2 in the last 16, while Van Gerwen looked in fine form while seeing off Simon Whitlock 6-2 and Ryan Searle 6-1 before running into a rampant Rock.

Rock said: "I was surprised that I whitewashed Michael. We have only played each other three times and that was my first time beating him and I beat him in style.

"I reached my first semi-final and final on the same night [on the European Tour], so I cannot complain. I'm happy.

"I can't take anything away from Jonny [Clayton]. He was absolutely phenomena but I'm happy to get to the final."

2023 Interwetten Austrian Darts Open - Day three results

Final

Jonny Clayton 8-6 Josh Rock

Semi-Finals

Jonny Clayton 7-6 Daryl Gurney

Josh Rock 7-0 Michael van Gerwen

Quarter-Finals

Daryl Gurney 6-1 Danny Noppert

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Joe Cullen

Josh Rock 6-4 Mensur Suljovic

Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Ryan Searle

Third Round

Daryl Gurney 6-4 Andrew Gilding

Danny Noppert 6-5 Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Damon Heta

Joe Cullen 6-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Josh Rock 6-5 Mickey Mansell

Mensur Suljovic 6-2 Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Simon Whitlock

Ryan Searle 6-3 Rob Cross

