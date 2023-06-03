Michael Smith dumped out of US Darts Masters by Jim Long as Peter Wright also crashes out

Michael Smith crashed out in the opening round of US Masters Tournament at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Jim Long caused a huge upset on the opening night of the 2023 US Darts Masters, dumping out reigning champion Michael Smith on a memorable evening at Madison Square Garden.

The Canadian veteran produced the performance of his career to dispatch World Champion Smith 6-2, defying five 180s from the St Helens star to seal his place in Saturday's quarter-finals.

Long's compatriot Jeff Smith also progressed on a thrilling night in New York, punishing a below-par display from Peter Wright to ensure two North American representatives will feature on Finals Day.

However, it was Long who stole the show at the Theater, landing three 180s and converting 97 and 115 checkouts to set up a last-eight showdown against 2017 champion Michael van Gerwen.

Jim Long celebrates the biggest win of his career at Madison Square Garden

"I'm still taking it in. Michael is the cream of the crop. I'm ecstatic," claimed Long, a former World Cup of Darts quarter-finalist.

"This is the biggest win of my career by far. I was so nervous. I had so many friends here tonight so it's a very special moment for me.

"It's an honour to play these guys. As North American dart players, it's a real blessing to have the opportunity to play the best players in the world."

Van Gerwen opened his challenge with a resounding 6-2 win over Canadian newcomer Jake Macmillan, conjuring up a spectacular 141 finish to wrap up proceedings in style.

Michael van Gerwen celebrates victory at the US Masters

However, Wright was the second PDC superstar to succumb on a dramatic Friday night in the Big Apple, losing out 6-2 to former Lakeside Championship runner-up Smith.

Wright - sporting a change of grip as well as a change of darts - made a sluggish start to the contest, and he was suitably punished by the CDC Cross-Border Challenge winner.

Smith grew in confidence as the tie progressed, taking out 108 to move to the cusp of victory, before defying an 11-dart skin-saver from the Scot to celebrate a landmark victory.

"I've had a lot of good games with Peter over the last few years," said Smith, who will be among the headline acts in Saturday afternoon's North American Championship.

Peter Wright's frustration shows at the US Darts Masters

"My combination finishing is my claim to fame. If I am hitting doubles I'm going to beat people, and if I'm not, the chances are I'm going out pretty quickly.

"Peter was not at his best there and you just have to roll with the punches and take your chances, and I managed to do that."

Gerwyn Price began his bid for a maiden US Darts Masters crown with a 6-1 demolition of American number one Jules van Dongen, averaging over 105 to continue his blistering form.

The Welshman registered winning legs of 13, 16, 14, 12, 14 and 12 darts to cap off an imperious display, confirming his progress with a sublime tops-tops 105 checkout.

Gerwyn Price celebrates at the US Masters in New York

2019 champion Nathan Aspinall also averaged over 105 in his opening round win over Matt Campbell, producing a flawless display of finishing to account for Canada's number one.

Aspinall - making his first appearance on American soil since lifting the title in Las Vegas - saw Campbell fight back from 4-2 down to level, before firing in legs of 11 and 14 darts to seal his spot in the last eight.

Rob Cross kicked off Friday's first round action with a convincing 6-2 win over Tennessee's Jason Brandon, winning five straight legs midway through the tie en route to victory.

Cross will take on Dimitri Van den Bergh in the last eight, after the Belgian defeated debutant JT Davis by the same scoreline, converting 121 and 130 checkouts to advance with a 95 average.

Elsewhere, Luke Humphries marked his New York debut by easing past CDC Continental Cup winner Alex Spellman, converting a brace of ton-plus finishes to celebrate a 6-2 success.